Binky Felstead wishes on a star for her baby India to launch Aptaclub’s Christmas Wishes campaign

Aptaclub is a free-to-register baby club, set-up to give expert advice and guidance for mums-to-be and mums along their 1,000-day parenting journey, helping them make the best decisions for their baby’s future health. www.aptaclub.co.uk/

To celebrate the launch of the Aptaclub Christmas Wishes campaign, in support of charity Mummy’s Star*, Binky added a unique wish on a handcrafted wooden star for her daughter India to her glittering Christmas tree. Aptaclub’s Christmas Wishes is a new campaign running this festive season, providing parents with the opportunity to make a wish for the future of their little ones.

Aptaclub ambassador and new mum, Binky was beaming with joy as she placed her lovely wish for India onto the tree which read: “Always know how much you’re loved”, to launch the campaign.Binky, whilst placing the star said “Josh and I will only ever wish for India to be happy and healthy in the future and hope she knows just how much we love her. I’m supporting Aptaclub’s Christmas Wishes and Mummy’s Star – it’s lovely to be celebrating motherhood with others, we can only wish that our children grow up to have a wonderful life and never take anything for granted.”

Aptaclub’s Christmas Wishes is proudly supporting Mummy’s Star, the only charity in the UK and Ireland dedicated to women and their families affected by cancer during pregnancy and shortly after a birth.

Lesley-Anne Cohen, Brand Manager for Aptaclub says: “We’re incredibly proud to have joined forces with charity Mummy’s Star for the Aptaclub Christmas Wishes campaign. The team there take great care to help pregnant women and new mums who are fighting cancer, and we’re delighted to be supporting and raising awareness of the inspiring work they do.”

Share a Christmas wish for your bump or baby on Aptaclub UK’s Facebook and Instagram for your chance to win a personalised wooden star made from seasoned holly to hang on the tree this Christmas.

* About Mummy’s Star

Mummy’s Star is the only charity in the UK and Ireland dedicated to supporting women and their families affected by cancer during pregnancy or within the first 12 months of giving birth. Supporting pregnancy through cancer and beyond. http://www.mummysstar.org/

