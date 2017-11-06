Christmas Gift Ideas from The Fine Cotton Company

Great gifts for the whole family.

The Fine Cotton Company has a wide range of luxurious towels, slippers, robes, bed linen and home accessories of superb quality. All of The Fine Cotton Company’s products are sourced fairly and without exploitation.

Ride the Unicorn Craze

Unicorns are everywhere at the moment and the embroidered unicorn range from The Fine Cotton Company is just magic. Get these mythical creatures on anything from bedding to laundry bags with further options to personalise.

Unicorn Hot Water Bottles £42 each.

Unicorn bed linen (available in cot bed size to superking). Duvet covers priced from £42, pillowcases from £15.

Unicorn laundry bag £45, Organic cotton unicorn facecloth and towels from £15 Unicorn dressing gown from £40 Unicorn hairdryer bag £45

The Fine Cotton Company’s hooded bath robes and towels can be customised with names (with up to 12 characters) and adorable embroidered animal designs.

Faux Fur Hot Water Bottles (with Pocket Toy), from £48

These snuggly fur hot water bottles come with a cuddly toy tucked into the front pocket. There are three designs to choose from (including children’s favourite Peppa Pig).

Luxurious Hot Water Bottles, £45 each

Emoji Dressing Gowns (perfect for teens!), from £65

Make someone smile (or laugh or cry) this Christmas with a fun, embroidered emoji robe, which can also be personalised. a

Personalised bath robes, from £65

All the ‘best-dressed’ celebs and dads are wearing gowns embroidered with their initials!

Personalised waffle laundry bag, from £25; Robes from £80.00

For men, personalised laundry bags and robes make an ideal gift.

Luxurious Lambswool throws, £220

These super soft throws come in a range of show-stopping colours, some of which are available in a new longer length to cover all bed sizes.

And for the girl who can never have too many shoes….

Finally, a place to store those Jimmy Choos! Protect her extra special shoes with personalised waffle shoe bags – £36 with personalised options available.

www.thefinecottoncompany.com or call 0845 602 9050.