Books for All!

National Storytelling Week 21 Jan – 01 Feb

National Storytelling week celebrates the oral tradition of storytelling, the original way of communicating life experiences. However, for some children, the prospect of having to sit still and listen can fill them with dread. It is normal for children to fidget – but inattention, confusion, impulsivity and hyperactivity are also signs of attention deficit disorder (ADD), which can affect a child’s ability to learn and get on with others. Sometimes these children are ‘labelled’ as troublemakers or criticised for being lazy and undisciplined

The Sunflower Programme – a pioneering programme that improves children’s health, behaviour and learning – treats the whole child, not the label. Sunflower believes that understanding the root cause and the way in which the brain mediates between the mind, the musculoskeletal and the biochemistry of the body is critical to effectively addressing the problem – Sunflower has found that by sorting out much of this underlying confusion, children respond far better to teachers or additional specialist help they may be receiving.

For further information on the Sunflower Programme, please visit www.sunflowertrust.com. The Sunflower Programme is specifically tailored to every individual child's needs.

101 Brilliant Things For Kids To Do With Science

This book will help to inspire them to like science – for the fun of it! Both chemistry & biology will be used and shown by your kids making a mess. Experiments and projects that kids really excited about science. Creative and somewhat outrageous ideas that will get kids really excited about science without them realising it!

With British Science Week (10-19 March 2017), this collection of 101 kids' activities is timed just right. Little or no adult supervision is required so perfect for the school holidays to keep kids entertained. They can Launch a Rocket, Blow a Square Bubble, Discover their own DNA or Build a Balloon Powered Racing Car – and you never know, they might even learn something along the way.

Win ‘Grow’ – the book!

Food Growing Schools: London (FGSL) have teamed up with Author Ben Raskin and Leaping Hare Press for an exciting prize draw*. 10 London primary schools have the exclusive chance to win a copy of Grow, a fantastic new illustrated book helping children to get inspired to grow food. Plus, a few lucky schools will also win a visit from the author to bring the activities in the book to life. In addition, the first 100 schools to enter will also win an exclusive, limited-edition activity pack. It includes games such as Worms and Ladders, Compost Bingo, seeds and stickers!

To enter the prize draw London primary schools can visit Competitions on the FGSL website and answer a few simple questions on Survey Monkey about their food growing aspirations, and complete the FGSL Schools Survey *. Deadline to enter: 5pm, Thursday 9 February 2017.

National Book Tokens and World Book Day

Offering budding artists the opportunity to have their work featured alongside some of the nation’s top children’s illustrators, to mark 20 years of World Book Day in 2017. The Oodles of Doodles competition will invite youngsters to design a special National Book Token commemorating the 20th anniversary of the world’s biggest celebration of books and reading.

There will be three age categories in the Oodles of Doodles competition – 8-years-old and under, 9-12 and 13-16 years. Each category winner will receive £200 worth of National Book Tokens for themselves, as well as £200 for their teacher and £500 for their school. The judges’ favourites will also have their entry displayed on the World Book Day website and the overall winning entry will be made into a real National Book Token and distributed to hundreds of bookshops nationwide in time for Christmas 2017. Visit www.worldbookday.com

Tales of Willow Tree Farm

GP’s Enchanting Children’s Book Harks Back to Bygone Era of Storytelling ‘Tales of Willow Tree Farm’, by Dr. Alan Byron, whisks young readers off to a farm where weird and wonderful things happen thanks to the possession of an ancient mystical jewel. From adventures had between the animals to Farmer Ted’s own compassionate sensitivity – it’s a modern release that reflects traditional classic children’s books. In fact, one critic recently wrote, “…a throw-back to the gentler times, when stories were woven about fantasy and hidden treasures, and a lesson was to be learned at the end. A wild assortment of lovable animals populates Dr. Byron’s imaginings and draw together a story of fun and adventure. With beautiful illustrations, this is a book to be savored.” ‘Tales of Willow Tree Farm’, from Pyjama Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/2gpothL.

EDIE by Sophy Henn

Hello! My name is Edie. I am EVER so helpful. In fact I think it’s one of the things I am best at… Meet Edie. She’s certainly a very good helper, whether it’s helping Mummy wake bright and early, helping Daddy to get everything at the shops or helping her little brother with sharing and knowing what’s what. Edie is a stunning and stylish picture book that will be instantly familiar to parents and small children.

THE GIANT JUMPEREE by Julia Donaldson, illustrated by Helen Oxenbury

Two icons of children’s publishing come together for the very first time. Julia Donaldson, multi -award-winning author known for books including The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom, A Squash and a Squeeze. Ilustrator Helen Oxenbury is also known for her work on some of the classic picture books of our generation including We’re Going on a Bear Hunt and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll. A deceptively simple tale about our individual perceptions of fear, involving some of the most adorable creatures you’ll ever meet.

GRUMPY FROG by Ed Vere

From the creator of Max and Bird comes one of the most visually striking and funny picture books of 2017. Grumpy Frog isn’t happy. Why isn’t it his birthday? Why isn’t everything green? Why doesn’t he win race? Parents and carers will identify with some of the irrationally grumpy moods this poor little frog finds himself in. Grumpy Frog is a delightful picture book which will help children see what problems can be solved and which warrant a little grumpiness, if any…

Long Hat is a Hero

Hugely-Successful Dutch Book Hits UK Shores.Empowering Hearts & Minds of Highly-Sensitive Children Written by Josina Intrabartolo and illustrated by Dinie de Zeeuw, ‘Long Hat is a Hero’ reaches out to highly-sensitive children with a powerful and uplifting story that equips them to set forth into the world with gusto. Published by Scrivo Media, the book and its associated franchise became a runaway success in its native Netherlands. It’s now finally hitting the shelves in the UK, and already has critics writing, “The story is sweet, funny, accessible and encouraging, and is a helpful story about tolerance for all children. amzn.to/2hj7Dlh.