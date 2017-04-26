Gifts from Audible

–FANTASTIC BEASTS by J.K Rowling

Release date: 14th March Narrator: Eddie Redmayne

A set textbook at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry since publication, Newt Scamander’s masterpiece has entertained wizarding families through the generations. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is an indispensable introduction to the magical beasts of the wizarding world.

Scamander’s years of travel and research have created a tome of unparalleled importance. Some of the beasts will be familiar to readers of the Harry Potter books – the Hippogriff, the Basilisk, the Hungarian Horntail… others will surprise even the most ardent amateur Magizoologist.

Narrated by Eddie Redmayne, this is the first audio book edition of Scamander’s textbook ever to be released. Having starred as Newt Scamander himself in the movie Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, who better to narrate this Hogwarts Library book from one of the wizarding world’s most famous Magizoologists? Eddie’s film credits include The Danish Girl, My Week with Marilyn, Les Misérables and The Theory of Everything, for which he won a Golden Globe, an Academy Award and a BAFTA Award for Best Actor.

Dip in to discover the curious habits of magical beasts across five continents…

–Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle

Release date: 27th February Narrator: Stephen Fry

“…it was reading the Sherlock Holmes stories as a boy that first turned me on to the power of writing and storytelling.” (Stephen Fry)

Ever since he made his first appearance in A Study In Scarlet, Sherlock Holmes has enthralled and delighted millions of fans throughout the world. Now Audible is proud to present Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes: The Definitive Collection, read by Stephen Fry. A lifelong fan of Doyle’s detective fiction, Fry has narrated the complete works of Sherlock Holmes – four novels and five collections of short stories. And, exclusively for Audible, Stephen has written and narrated nine insightful, intimate and deeply personal introductions to each title.

Stephen Fry is an English actor, screenwriter, author, playwright, journalist, comedian, television presenter, film director and all round national treasure. He is the acclaimed narrator of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter audiobooks and most recently recorded The Tales of Max Carrados for Audible Studios. Stephen has contributed columns and articles to newspapers and magazines, appears frequently on radio and has written four novels and three volumes of autobiography.

–THE ROYAL RABBITS OF LONDON by Santa Montefiore and Simon Sebag Montefiore

Release date: 23rd March Narrator: Mike Grady

Life is an adventure. Anything in the world is possible – by will and by luck, with a moist carrot, a wet nose, and a slice of mad courage!

Shylo has always been the runt of the litter, the weakest and quietest of all of his family. His siblings spend their days making fun of him for not being like the rest of them. But when Shylo stumbles across a band of ratzis and overhears their evil plan to take a photo of the queen in her nightie, it’s up to this unlikely hero to travel to London and inform the Royal Rabbits of London about the diabolical plot!

The Royal Rabbits of London have a proud history of protecting the royal family, and now the secret society need to leap into action to stop the ratzis…. But can a rabbit as feeble and shy as Shylo convince them the queen is in danger?

The Hobbit meets Fantastic Mr. Fox meets Watership Down in this charming novel from best-selling authors Santa and Sebag Montefiore, which proves even the smallest rabbit can be the biggest hero.

The Royal Rabbits of London is the first children’s book from acclaimed Montefiore duo – romantic fiction author Santa and historic novelist Simon.

–A BOY CALLED BAT by Elana K. Arnold

Release date: 14th March Narrator: Patrick Lawlar

From acclaimed author Elana K. Arnold, A Boy Called Bat is the first book in a funny, heartfelt, and irresistible young middle grade series starring an unforgettable young boy on the autism spectrum.

For Bixby Alexander Tam (nicknamed Bat), life tends to be full of surprises – some of them good, some not so good. Today, though, is a good-surprise day. Bat’s mom, a veterinarian, has brought home a baby skunk, which she needs to take care of until she can hand him over to a wild-animal shelter.

But the minute Bat meets the kit, he knows they belong together. And he’s got one month to show his mom that a baby skunk might just make a pretty terrific pet.

–JAKE THE FAKE KEEPS IT REAL by Craig Robinson and Adam Mansbach

Release date: 28th March Narrator: Sullivan Jones

For fans of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Big Nate comes a new side-splitting series from comedian and film star Craig Robinson and number one New York Times best-selling author Adam Mansbach.

Jake can barely play an instrument, not even a kazoo. And his art? It’s better suited for Pictionary than Picasso. Which is a real problem because Jake just faked his way into the Music and Art Academy for the gifted and talented (and Jake is pretty sure he is neither). More jokester than composer, Jake will have to think of something quick before the last laugh is on him.

Jake the Fake is sure to bring the laughs with his hilarious hijinks!

Author Adam is best known for his children’s books for adults, his last publication You Have to Fucking eat can also be found on Audible along with Go the Fuck to Sleep.

–DEMOLITION DAD by Phil Earle

Release date: 9th March Narrator: Chris Davies

Perfect for fans of David Walliams.

Carnegie Medal short-listed author Phil Earle’s first novel for younger listeners, Demolition Dad is Danny the Champion of the World in Spandex – a hilarious, warm-hearted story about family, friends and wrestling. As well as Demolition Dad two of Phil’s other children’s books The War Next Door and Superhero Street from The Story Street series are also available on audible. His three new children’s books will be ready to read in Summer 2017.

This is the story of Jake Biggs and his dad, George. George spends all week knocking down buildings…and all weekend knocking down wrestlers. He’s the Demolition Man, and Jake couldn’t be prouder. But when Jake hears about a pro-wrestling competition in the USA and persuades his beloved dad to apply, things don’t quite turn out the way he expected….

–THE FAMOUS FIVE: FIVE GO TO SMUGGLER’S TOP (book 4) by Enid Blyton

Release date: 2nd March Narrator: Jan Francis

Julian, Dick, Anne, George and Timmy the dog find excitement and adventure wherever they go in Enid Blyton’s most popular series and you can follow all their adventures on Audible.

In book four, the Famous Five stay at the large old house at Smuggler’s Top. They discover secret hiding places and underground tunnels, and one night they catch people signalling out to sea!

Are there still smugglers at Smuggler’s Top?

–THE SECRET SEVEN: THE SECRET SEVEN ADVENTURE (book 2) by Enid Blyton

Release date: 2nd March Narrator: Sarah Greene

The Secret Seven are siblings Peter and Janet; Jack; Barbara; Pam; Colin and George. Together they are The Secret Seven – ready to solve any mystery, any time – in Enid Blyton’s classic series of 15 mystery novels, all available Audible.co.uk.

In book two, a priceless pearl necklace goes missing. The Secret Seven are first off the mark to catch the thief. Why? Because they saw him making his escape! Now all they have to do is find the necklace.

First published in 1950, the audiobook contains the original text and is unabridged.

–THE EASTER BUNNY INVASION by Clifford James Hayes

Release date: 7th March Narrator: Sheree Wichard

Fans of quirky, irreverent humour will squeal with delight at The Easter Bunny Invasion! For many, many years Mildred the Easter Bunny has delivered scrumptious Easter eggs to all the children of the world. But Foxington “Foxy” McFox – the foxiest fox in all of Foxtown – wants to get his paws on Mildred’s wondrous flying egg factory, and turn Easter into a disaster! The Easter Bunny must seek help from Santa Claus, Clarence the Slug, and a great many others – will Mildred and her friends save the day, or will Foxy’s bunny invasion take over the world? The Easter Bunny Invasion! is a great introduction to the bonkers mind of occasional author Clifford James Hayes. If you’re not a frenzied, foaming-at-the-mouth fan of his books yet, you soon will be!

The Slug that Saved Christmas, his most recent publication, and Hairy Tales: A Collection of stories for Naughty Boys and Girls are also available on Audible.co.uk.

–TIMMY FAILURE: THE CAT STOLE MY PANTS by Stephan Pastis

Release date: 25th April Narrator: Jared Goldsmith

In the sixth book in Stephan Pastis’ hilarious series, Timmy is being threatened and must rely on his new partner to solve the mystery – and possibly save his life!

Timmy is in Key West, Florida, ostensibly for the honeymoon of his mother and Doorman Dave – if they even got married, which Timmy doubts. Unfortunately for Timmy, crime doesn’t take a vacation. And because Total has fled to Cuba seeking political asylum, Timmy must rely on a new partner for help: Doorman Dave’s nephew Emilio. Meanwhile, a surprise newcomer shows up in Timmy’s life, and, as if things couldn’t get more hectic, Timmy’s pants have been stolen by a six-toed cat.

Find all 6 Timmy Failure books on Audible.co.uk!