The National Lollipopper Awards

A celebration promoting the amazing Lollipop men and woman across the UK. To coincide with this special day Churchill Insurance, with the help of Alison Hammond, are celebrating the vital role of Lollipopper’s across the UK with the Lollipopper of the Year Awards 2016.

Nominations officially opened in November allowing parents and school children throughout the UK to nominate their Lollipopper across four award categories:

Over and Above Lollipopper

– the dedicated Lollipopper that goes beyond the call of duty to help children, parents, their school and the local community. The Winner of the award goes to Bettie Ealand from Tewkesbury CE Primary School in Gloucestershire. The highly commended Lollipoppers in the category were Patricia Lunney, Linda Robertson and Sarah Gabriel.

Bravest Lollipopper

– for the Lollipopper that has shown courage and bravery on the crossing – Super Lollipopper! The Winner of the award goes to Elaine Hockley from St. George’s Bickley CE Primary School in Bromley, London. The highly commended Lollipopper in the category was Samantha Martin.

Entertainer Lollipopper

– for the Lollipopper that always puts a smile on everyone’s face – the life and soul of the crossing! The Winner of the award goes to Herbie Lloyd from Battling Brook Primary School in Hinckey, Leicester. The highly commended Lollipoppers in the category were Carole Stokes and Sharon Salter.

Kindest Lollipopper

– for the Lollipopper with the biggest heart – generous, kind, caring and always on the crossing with a smile!

Lollipopper of the Year– the most prestigious award for the best all round Lollipopper. The Winner of the award goes to Linda Robertson from Morley Newlands Academy in Leeds. The highly commended Lollipoppers in the category were Martin Smith and Carole Stokes

Here is a link to the winners video: https://youtu.be/ep1NAS6ze60

Each of the four category winners received a bespoke Churchill Lollipopper Awards trophy to mark their achievement as well as a £500 holiday voucher to treat themselves to a well-deserved break during the upcoming school holidays.

The most prestigious title up for grabs was the Lollipopper of the Year, won by Carole Stokes from Barwell Infant School in Leicester. The celebrated Lollipopper was chosen from the shortlist of highly commended Lollipoppers. This week Alison Hammond and the school children of Barwell Infant School surprised Carole whilst at work.

The National Lollipopper Awards are part of Churchill Insurance’s drive to improve safety on the school crossing by deploying more of the iconic crossing wardens. The campaign follows research by Road Safety Analysis in 2016 that over half (55%) of accidental child pedestrian casualties occur during the school run.

Lucy Brooksbank, head of marketing at Churchill, said; “The first Churchill Lollipopper of the Year awards have been a huge success with hundreds of nominations flooding in from across the country. We hope this will help highlight the value Lollipoppers bring to our communities and the hard work these incredible people do.”

To support Churchill’s Lollipopper camping and find out how you can become a Lollipopper, please visit: www.churchill.com/lollipoppers/awards