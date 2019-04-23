The summer holidays are fast approaching and finding the perfect destination to suit everyone in your family can be a truly tricky feat. No matter if your children aren’t walking yet or are fully fledged adults, there are plenty of holiday destinations out there for you to choose from. This, however, poses part of the problem as some of the more popular holiday destinations become tourist traps and become like a home away from home – in a bad way.

The excitement of going on holiday lies in the exploration of new cultures, towns and foods and finding a destination which is a hidden gem is something to be treasured. With these hidden gems comes unruined beauty, with marvellous beaches, stunning scenery and glorious natural land. Here are 5 stunning family friendly holiday destinations for you to consider for your next getaway.

Paphos, Cyprus

This island, located just off the coast of Turkey, is home to warm breezes, beautifully clean beaches and wonderful weather. With historical sites and ruins located all over the island, the number of things to do in Cyprus will leave you and your family wanting to visit here again and again.

Paphos is recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, so if you’re a family who loves history, you’re sure to love everything that Paphos has to offer. Cyprus is not only known as the birthplace of Aphrodite, but is well known for its food and wine – perfect for the adults!

Gozo, Malta

If you’ve got teenagers, then you know how hard it is to get them interested in anything other than laying by the pool on holiday. Gozo is a small and rustic island just 25 minutes away by ferry from Malta and has been recently renovated to suit a wider audience. Luckily, as this renovation is new, many people are still to find that Gozo exists away from the main island.

If you want to keep your teenagers busy and occupied, then this is the perfect destination. Whether you go horseback riding through the outskirts of Qala, go shallow diving above the Karwela shipwreck which sits 39 metres below the surface of the ocean or spend time climbing and hiking through hillsides which have featured in hit TV series like Game of Thrones, there’s bound to be something your fussy teenagers will enjoy. If all else fails, simply spend your time relaxing on the beautiful beaches which have featured in many hit films and TV shows.

St Mawes, UK

If you’re planning a staycation instead of a faraway destination this year, you’ll likely already be sick of browsing through popular UK holiday destinations, particularly if you have older children. If this is the case, cast your eyes over St Mawes, a small fishing village nestles away in Cornwall. The beaches here benefit from a warming microclimate which makes it the perfect destination for water-based activities, such as boating and kayaking.

As well as this, the area surrounding St Mawes is perfect for historical and scenic guides and walks, including the route which heads towards the 16th Century St Mawes Castle. There is also a Michelin-starred restaurant in the town, The Driftwood, which is ideal for those evenings where you want to relax.

Vilamoura, The Algarve

Vilamoura is sophisticated and upscale, but don’t let that put you off choosing it as your family holiday destination. The Algarve, and Vilamoura in particular, is a beautiful place to get some well-needed rest and relaxation. With stunning coastlines and the perfect weather to accompany it, don’t feel guilty for spending your time here lounging on the beach or looking forward to your next meal in the stunning Marina de Vilamoura.

The marina is the must-go location if you want great dining options and atmospheric bars or even just to admire the boats which park there. With 5-star hotels and luxury villas Vilamoura is the ultimate destination for a little luxury, even if you have little ones as most of the luxury hotels cater for small children.

Colmar, France

If your children are of the age where they love fairytales and all things fantasy, then a trip to Colmar in France is sure to put a smile on everyone’s faces. Looking as though it has almost come straight out of a storybook, this beautiful town is full of magic.

With cobblestone streets running alongside canals and timber-framed homes in all shades of pastel which date back to the 14th-century, this idyllic town is little-well known and gives you and your family the freedom to roam around at a leisurely pace. Pack a picnic and visit one of the many parks, take a picnic down the beautiful canals or even take a bike ride along one of the most famous wine trails in the world, Colmar truly is a stunning holiday destination. In the height of summer, temperatures here vary from 23-27º, so you still get a taste of the summer sun!

