Affordable summer day trips and short breaks via ferry

Make the most of the amazing weather by hopping on a ferry for a fun and affordable day out or mini break this summer. With over 80 routes to choose from, Discover Ferries’ 12 members offer a wide variety of options, no matter where you’re looking to go. To find out more about all the destinations that Discover Ferries’ 12 members serve, visit www.discoverferries.com

Belgium

Head to beautiful Bruges with P&O Ferries from just £80 per person, based on two people sharing, on a mini cruise from Hull. Two nights’ accommodation in an ensuite cabin, return coach transfers to Bruges and two nights’ of live entertainment are all included. Known as the chocolate capital of Europe, Bruges’ picturesque cobbled streets and waterways provide an ideal backdrop for a perfect break. To find out more, visit www.poferries.com/en/minicruises/bruges P&O also offers mini cruises to Ghent, Ostend, and Ypres in Belgium, plus Amsterdam, The Hague and Rotterdam in Holland.

France

Brittany Ferries offers the chance to enjoy up to 29 hours away with its day trips to Caen, Cherbourg, Le Harve, St Malo and Roscoff from just £24 per person. Explore beautiful port towns, go shopping for the day or simply relax and soak up the atmosphere. With the option to return on the same day or take an overnight crossing, you can even take your car on this day trip for just £30 extra, enabling you to stock up on delicious French goodies or artisan presents. To find out more, visit www.brittanyferries.co.uk/offers/ferry/day-trips-france

P&O Ferries offers a Day Trip Explorer rate on its crossing to Calais from just £35 per car. Although often thought of as the gateway to France, there is plenty to do in Calais and the Hauts-de-France region. Plus the charming city of Lille is just an hour’s drive away. To find out more, visit www.poferries.com/en/dover-calais/daytrips

DFDS has partnered with the Dunkirk Tourist Board to offer exclusive discounts at some of the historic city’s best attractions, events and more, including 2 for 1 entry to the Dunkirk 1940 Museum. It is also home to 15km of sandy beaches, which formed the backdrop to one of WWII’s most significant moments, as detailed in the recent Hollywood film, Dunkirk. A one-day car return with up to nine people costs from just £35 each way. To find out more, visit www.dfdsseaways.co.uk/ferry-offers-and-deals/ferry-to-france-offers/see-ports-dunkirk

Guernsey

Discover gorgeous Guernsey on a day trip from just £33 per person return. The island, which was also featured in a recent film, The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, is just a hop away on Condor Ferries’ high-speed service from Poole and is home to beautiful beaches, castles, fine dining restaurants and tax-free shopping. To find out more, visit www.condorferries.co.uk/day-trips/day-trips-from-poole-to-guernsey/ Condor Ferries also offers routes, but not day trips, to Jersey and St Malo, France.

Ireland

Irish Ferries has a Kids Go Free offer on all its sailings between Holyhead and Dublin and between Pembroke and Rosslare this summer, so whether you’re visiting Dublin’s many child-friendly sights, or taking a seaside break in Waterford, book by 24 August for great family value. Alternatively, take advantage of a special ‘next day’ fare to hop over for shopping or a concert, with a car and four adults from just £214 return! To find out more, visit www.irishferries.com/uk-en/special-offers-from-britain-to-ireland/Special-Offers-Britain-Ireland/

Families looking for a fun day out can take the car and enjoy a trip to Tayto Park theme park and zoo with Stena Line from only £155. The price includes a return crossing from Cairnryan to Belfast for a car and up to three persons plus park entry and is valid for travel until 31 August. The return journey must be made within 30 hours of the arrival time. To find out more, visit www.stenaline.co.uk/daytrips and check out www.stenaline.co.uk/save15 to find out about saving 15% on crossings from Cairnryan to Belfast. Stena Line also operates routes from Liverpool to Belfast, Holyhead to Dublin and Fishguard to Rosslare. Day trips to Dublin or Rosslare are available from £5.50 per person and kids can travel for free if you book by 24 August.

From the Titanic museum to the Giant’s Causeway, Belfast and the surrounding area make for a great day trip destination. Travel from Cairnryan to Larne (just 30 minutes’ from Belfast) with P&O Ferries from just £149 for a car and three passengers. The return journey must be made within 30 hours of the arrival time. To find out more, visit www.poferries.com/en/cairnryan-larne/offers P&O ferries also operates a route from Liverpool to Dublin.

Isles of Scilly

The Isles of Scilly may feel like the Caribbean, but they’re close enough to visit for the day from Cornwall. The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group offers day trip fares for two adults and up to three children for £69.50. Arriving on Scilly around midday, you can enjoy an afternoon of exploring the islands before returning to Penzance. Visitors in September will be able to enjoy the Taste of Scilly Festival, which lasts all month. To find out more about the day trip offer, visit www.islesofscilly-travel.co.uk/scillonian-day-trip-offer/

Isle of Man

Set sail to the glorious Isle of Man with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company and enjoy a whole host of action packed activities and events. The summer months are busy with a wide range of events and festivals, including racing and cultural programmes which take place across the island such as; The Manx Grand Prix Races (18-31 August), Classic TT (24-27 August) and the Food and Drink Festival (15-16 September). Adult day trip foot passenger returns start from £32.50 and kids’ fares are from £15.50. Foot passenger return offers are also available if you want to visit the Isle of Man for longer. To find out more visit www.steam-packet.com/offers/fabulousfootloosefares

Isle of Wight

Follow in Queen Victoria’s footsteps and escape to the Isle of Wight for a day. Here you can discover stunning beaches, top family attractions and numerous events and festivals such as Cowes Week (4-11 August), Jack Up the 80s (10-12 August), Isle of Wight Garlic Festival (18-19 August) and the Fairweather Festival (31 August to 1 September).

Red Funnel offers foot passenger day returns from Southampton from just £10 per person– there’s no need to book, simply turn up, buy a ticket and travel. Families can travel on foot from £34.70 or, subject to availability until 30 September, take the car for the day for just £46 (inclusive of up to 7 passengers). For a short break, save 20% off vehicle returns for visits of one night or more when you book and travel by 23 August, or add accommodation via Red Funnel Holidays and enjoy a 25% ferry discount. To find out more, visit www.redfunnel.co.uk/offers

Wightlink operates from Lymington and Portsmouth and offers family day trip tickets from just £36.00. Over the summer months, up to two children aged 5-15 travel for free with Wightlink with every adult foot passenger day return ticket purchased. To find out more, visit www.wightlink.co.uk/iow/offer/family-day-trip-tickets/

London

Travelling by river on board MBNA Thames Clippers is a scenic and relaxing way to travel around the capital. London Transport Museum, situated in the heart of Covent Garden, is one of the city’s top attractions and visitors can purchase a London Transport Museum and MBNA Thames Clippers joint ticket for just £25.80 return. Under 5s travel free with MBNA Thames Clippers and children aged 17 and under receive free entry to London Transport Museum. To find out more, visit www.thamesclippers.com/whats-on-discounts/london-transport-museum

The Netherlands

A family of four can travel to The Netherlands with Stena Line from just £92 each way including a car, meaning a mini break to the buzzing city of Rotterdam won’t break the bank. Stena Line offers daytime and overnight crossings on its Harwich to Hook of Holland route and Rotterdam is just 30 minutes’ from the port. To find out more, visit www.stenaline.co.uk/routes/harwich-hook-of-holland

DFDS offers a mini cruise from Newcastle to Artis Zoo in Amsterdam from just £76 per person, based on two adults and two children sharing. Kids will love the adventure of spending two nights on board, with a cinema, games room and play area with a ball pool. Not to mention all the exploits to get up to at Artis which boasts not just the zoo but also a geological museum, plant house, aquarium and planetarium. Included in the price is return coach transfers to Artis Zoo, entrance tickets, up to five hours to explore the zoo and an en-suite cabin each way. To find out more, visit www.dfdsseaways.co.uk/mini-cruise-breaks/mini-cruises/amsterdam-zoo-cruise

West Coast of Scotland

From beautiful beaches and ancient castles to fresh local food and wonderful wildlife, the West Coast of Scotland has something for everyone. In order to help day trippers make the most of their time, CalMac Ferries offers a series of exciting Day Adventures in conjunction with its partners across the Hebrides. Prices start from just £7.20 per adult and £3.60 per child. For more information, visit www.calmac.co.uk/things-to-do/day-adventures

For more information about travelling by ferry, visit www.discoverferries.com

