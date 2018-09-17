Albany Family Shows

Autumn Season 2018

Our family programme includes school holiday and weekend performances of the best shows from around the country and features circus, live music, puppetry, beautiful movement, storytelling and more. These shows are mainly for ages zero to seven and they take place at the Albany, Canada Water Theatre and Deptford Lounge. However, we do also programme evening performances of shows for ages 7+ to 14+, like forthcoming dance-circus show Sigma, for families with older children to enjoy together.

We commission a Christmas show each year for schools and family groups to attend and we’re delighted to have the brilliant Nearly There Yet bringing their modern, beautiful and circus-filled adaptation of Pinocchio to the Albany this December.

In addition to the shows, the Albany has a large garden and a lovely café with regular activities, games and workshops. The Canada Water and Deptford Lounge buildings are also both libraries with brilliant children’s sections to explore and have food and drink available.

We want every family to have access to high-quality, affordable theatre in their community. We offer a range of discounts and complimentary tickets as a result. We’re currently fundraising to provide a free theatre ticket for Every Child in the borough of Lewisham. We’d encourage those who can to donate a ticket to a local child when they book for our family shows and events.

GANDINI JUGGLING PRESENTS Sigma

The Albany. Friday 21 & Saturday 22 September, 7.30pm. Ages 8+. £14 / £10 concessions.

Sigma explores the creative interface between juggling, geometry and classical Indian dance. Performed by a virtuosic quartet of female artists, Sigma showcases exuberant rhythms, patterns and colours, at the heart of which is a unique interpretation of the South Indian dance form, Bharatanatyam.

GOBLIN THEATRE PRESENTS Hey Diddle Diddle

Sunday 23 September (the Albany) & Saturday 6 October (Canada Water Theatre), 1pm & 3pm. Ages 3+. £7 / £24 family ticket.

When the full moon shines bright there’s magic in the air, and all the animals come out to play. Stay up late with flying cows, jazzy cats and runaway crockery as we jump and jive to the music in a brilliant new take on the classic nursery rhyme. With original songs played live on stage and puppetry.

DOTTED LINE THEATRE AND POLYGLOT ARTS PRESENT Stories on a String

Canada Water Theatre. Saturday 20 October, 1pm & 3pm. Ages 6+. £7 / £24 family ticket.

Stories on a String brings the mysteries of the Amazon jungle to life through live Brazilian music, songs and puppetry. City girl Jacina must leave her Facebook-fuelled life to travel on a quest for her grandma. But there’s no WiFi in the rain forest, so when her phone stops working, Jacina feels lost and afraid… She must rely on her eyes, her ears and her heart as the creatures of the jungle reveal to her a new path and a way back home.

MICHAEL FOWKES AND LITTLE ANGEL THEATRE PRESENT Sleepyhead

Canada Water Theatre. Monday 22 & Tuesday 23 October, 1pm & 3pm. Ages 2+. £7 / £24 family ticket.

Dad’s usually got some tricks up his sleeve to help send Baby off to the Land of Nod. But tonight, Baby has other ideas… As soon as Dad’s out of the way, Baby gets his hands on the magic top hat and when his friend Rabbit shows up the fun and games really begin!

WRONGSEMBLE PRESENTS The Selfish Giant

The Albany. Thursday 25 & Friday 26 October, 1pm and 3pm. Ages 3+. £7 / £24 family ticket.

In a very cold, grey town, not too far from here, hidden behind a crumbling wall and a thousand signs which say ‘KEEP OUT’, lives…The Selfish Giant. Oscar Wilde’s classic tale is reimagined for the stage in this magical adventure for the whole family.

TANGLED FEET AND HALF MOON PRESENT Butterflies

The Albany. Sunday 4 November (the Albany) & Saturday 10 November (Canada Water Theatre), 1pm & 3pm. Ages 3+. £7 / £24 family ticket.

Join our intrepid characters as they step into the unknown in an uplifting tale of friendship, courage and facing your fears, told using innovative staging, breath-taking physicality, touching humour and a specially commissioned musical score.

KNOTTED PROJECT AND HAWK DANCE THEATRE PRESENT The Chit Chat Chalk Show

The Albany. Sunday 18 November, 1pm & 3pm. Ages 3+. £7 / £24 family ticket.

Follow Kiko, a confused young girl, struggling to understand how she feels about the strange new world she lives in. With the help of her quirky friends, she embarks upon a quest to discover the mixture of emotions and colours that make her unique! Don’t forget, this interactive show could get a little bit chalky, so please wear suitable clothing!

GET LOST AND FOUND PRESENTS Mischief and Mystery in Moomin Valley

Deptford Lounge. Sunday 25 November, 11am, 1pm & 3pm. Ages 3+. £7 / £24 family ticket.

Open a book and discover a world where anything is possible. Be sure to pack your imagination and join us on an unforgettable journey to Moomin Valley where everyone is welcome, nature thrives and adventures are plentiful. Expect snow, surprises and plenty of Moomin mischief!

NEARLY THERE YET IN ASSOCIATION WITH PROTEUS, THE ALBANY AND ARC STOCKTON PRESENT Pinocchio

The Albany. Sunday 2 – Saturday 29 December, varying times. Ages 3+. £12 / £8 concessions / £34 family ticket / £8 groups of 10+ (plus every 11th ticket free).

Jaw dropping circus, hilarious puppets, and a magical set and soundtrack combine in this new look at this well-known story. Pinocchio is full of the type of fun, mischief and magic that normally only happens when grown-ups turn their backs for a second. Selected performances are relaxed, audio described, and are BSL interpreted.

MARLBOROUGH AND THE ALBANY PRESENT A Pair of Pantos

Canada Water Theatre. Friday 21 December, 7pm and Saturday 22 December, 1.30pm & 7pm. Ages 7+. £12 / £8 concession / £34 family ticket.

A Pair of Pantos is a transpositive, all-gender-inclusive, queer pantomime mash-up for all the family and all families. Join us for the twists and turns, laughs and loopholes, confusions and connections of a fizzy and funny fight for family, identity and fairness.

Booking and information: www.thealbany.org.uk

