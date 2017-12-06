ALCHEMY AND ARTISTRY

Here’s a gift for the artist in the family. If its quality and class you want then go to Winsor & Newton the renowned British art supplier. They have launched a Gift Collections range that are designed to ignite your artistic journey. They excite the mind, engage the senses and are inspired by the great art of alchemy. Winsor & Newton is one of the world’s leading suppliers of fine art materials. Drawing on a commitment to quality and a tradition of innovation. The brand remains dedicated to the craft of the fine artist, providing them with new ways to explore their creativity and share their work with a worldwide community. Winsor & Newton collaborates with artists and institutions around the world to promote contemporary art and encourage emerging creative talent.

Inspired by the great art of alchemy, believed to hold the key to unlocking the secrets of creation. Founded in the artist’s quarter of London in 1832, chemist William Winsor and artist Henry Newton set out to create the finest artists’ materials. Their commitment to quality and innovation lives on today.

Each set containing a unique collection of high-performance art materials. Range to suit all tastes, from the experimental to the more traditional artist. Each collection is presented in a beautiful keepsake box.

For The Kaleidoscope Drawing Ink Gift Collection

The Winsor & Newton drawing inks are shellac based with added dyes to give an intense and rich colour. It contains four 14ml drawing inks and allows artists to experiment with mixes and overlays providing fast drying brilliance in three dramatic shades and a shimmering gold.

The Water Colour After Effects Gift Collection

Going beyond tradition, this set is suited to the more experimental artist. The collection includes four unique elements that will enhance and embellish any water colour creation. Included in this gift collection are three metallic markers, two metallic shades of drawing ink, a pearlescent iridescent medium and a masking fluid.

The Galeria Introductory Gift Collection

With five high pigmented colours that deliver strength, opacity and permanence with a smooth satin finish, five sheets of acrylic paper, a brush, palette, colour chart and varnish, this complete collection includes everything an artist needs – making it the perfect introduction to Winsor & Newton’s acrylic paint.

The Cotman Postcard Collection

Affordable, yet uncompromising on quality, this collection allows artists to travel light and create their own postcards wherever and whenever inspiration strikes. The Cotman Postcard Collection includes six blank postcards, three Cotman water colours, a Cotman brush, drawing ink, a brush pen and a palette.

The Professional Water Colour Journal Collection

Stocked with Winsor & Newton’s world famous water colour supplies, this set is an ideal gift for the more experienced artist, including 12 colours with space to create your ultimate palette, a Series 7 brush and a journal of premium water colour paper.

