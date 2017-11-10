The Anti-Bullying Alliance based at the National Children’s Bureau has published a poll showing that while the majority of children (96%) think it is important to be yourself, of the two-fifths of children who would conceal something about themselves, 61% said they would hide or change the way they look to avoid being bullied.

Campaigners are urging schools to celebrate ‘All Different, All Equal’ theme what makes pupils unique during Anti-Bullying Week 13-17 Nov. A new poll of more than 1,600 8 to 16 year olds in England found that over half (52%) worry about being seen as ‘different’ from others, and 40% would hide or change aspects of themselves for fear of being bullied

Andy Day

Anti-Bullying Alliance patron Andy Day, with his band Andy and the Odd Socks, is getting schools and early years settings to celebrate what makes us all unique by asking children to wear odd socks to school on the first day of Anti-Bullying Week (13th Nov) and celebrate ‘Odd Socks Day’.

During Anti-Bullying Week, supported this year by award winning British technology company SafeToNet, children in schools across the country will be sending the message loud and clear that they are ‘All Different, All Equal’.

The anti-bullying tool for parents is aims to give you information about bullying in an interactive way.