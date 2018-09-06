Are you ready to GO! Organic? Major new London festival opens this weekend

Organic September is here and with it, this weekend (8-9 September) the most-anticipated new London festival of the year – GO! Organic at Battersea Park. Thousands have already booked their tickets to attend the capital’s first ever organic festival, ready to enjoy a fantastic menu of great food, live music, celebrity talks, cooking demos, and entertainment for all ages.

Highlights for festival-goers include a 115-stall marketplace showcasing the biggest selection of organic food and lifestyle products of the year, GO! Organic Beer Tent hosted by Stroud Brewery, Meet the Farmer supported by Waitrose, Honest Family Eco Art Camp and PYO farm, Clearspring Japanese Tea Garden, Soil Association cheese and wine tasting, Bug hunts with Buglife, nature inspired activities, Abel & Cole picnic area, Yoga Classes with Freedom Brewery & Fold-London, circus acts, fair rides, and a children’s mini farm.

Saturday’s action-packed line-up (10am-8pm) includes Organic Kitchen demos by Rosie Birkett, Emily Watkins, Gelf Anderson, Chetna Makan, Arthur Potts Dawson and Angela Malik. Talks by Garden Organic’s Chris Collins, wildlife photographer Simon King, environmental campaigner Natalie Fee, Soil Association chief Helen Browning OBE, natural beauty advocate Janey Lee Grace, and Paul Hetherington from conservation charity Buglife. While The Magic Numbers, Andy & The Odd Socks, Liam Cromby and Emma Ballantine are just some of the acts confirmed for the Main Stage (there will be live music, DJs and entertainment running throughout both days).

Sunday’s big draws (10am-5.30pm) include CBeebies’ star Mr. Bloom Live, The Hoosiers, celebrity chefs Theo Randall and Melissa Hemsley, plus inspiring Natural Theatre talks by BBC presenter Jonathan Dimbleby, organic hair pioneer Tabitha James Kraan, urban beekeeper Hannah Reeves, and herbalist Marion Mackonochie.

“This weekend we’re inviting everyone to GO! Organic,” says festival director Carol Dunning. “Not only is it a fun day out for friends and family but it’s a great opportunity to find out more about all things organic and the benefits it has to offer you, your family, animals and the planet. Gates open on Saturday at 10am – and we can’t wait to welcome you!”

Whether you’re looking to stock up on grocery staples or try something completely new – there’s plenty of opportunities to do both in the GO! Marketplace. Many exhibitors will also be offering exclusive special offers. Check out the full list of brands below and start planning your day:

Outdoor stalls & Indoor stalls Find out what’s new at GO!, with this handy new product preview: https://goorganicfestival.co.uk/news/the-marketplace-products-online-picture-gallery.

2 for 1 ticket promo, simply use code GO241 when buying tickets through the website at www.goorganicfestival.co.uk.

Tickets can be purchased via the website, with adults priced at £26, children at £13 (under 5’s are free) and a family of four at £69. The festival is currently running a two for one promotion on all advance tickets. For full details, please visit www.goorganicfestival.co.uk.



