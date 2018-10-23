Autumn half term fun at Kielder

It doesn’t need to be all about ghosts and ghouls at this time of year! Why not head to lovely Kielder Water & Forest Park in Northumberland and enjoy some great open-air adventures with the family instead? Here are eight ideas for a fun day out without a single spook about!

Bushcraft activities for families on Saturday 27th October 2018 – 1330 – 1630

What a great experience! These are unique, supervised, woodland adventure activities for families with children over five years old. You’ll learn to build a shelter, light a fire, cook a meal and make something to take away. You’ll cook your own food and then, while sitting round the fire you can have a go at making an elder-wood pea-shooter or a string bracelet from nettles! Price is £40 for a family of up to four, £10 per additional person. Booking essential. More at http://www.visitkielder.com/outdoor-event/family-bushcrafts

Kielder 4 x 4 Safari Sunday 28th October 2018, 0830 – 1630

Kielder 4×4 Safari is a day of guided trail blazing in the heart of Kielder Forest. You will drive a variety of tracks throughout the heart of the forest well away from the road and other forest users. The Kielder 4×4 Safari proceeds go to Northumberland National Park Mountain Rescue Team. £60 per car. Booking essential. More information at http://www.visitkielder.com/outdoor-event/kielder-4×4-safari-kielder-kielder

Highway Rat – all through October half term and beyond – free

There’s great fun for little children with The Highway Rat! Discover all the surprises of Kielder Forest as you head on a journey with The Highway Rat and all the characters from the story. Go in search of 10 Highway Rat-themed panels on a trail from Kielder Castle. Buy your pack with fun facts and activities to try for £3 at Kielder Cycle Centre. As you go, look out for characters from the story, complete four rubbings and take your picture with the life-sized Highway Rat ‘Wanted’ poster! For some free downloads and full information please go to https://www.forestry.gov.uk/highwayrat

Water day, Monday 29th October 2018, 1000 -1500

Try canoeing or kayaking on beautiful Kielder Water – and look out for wildlife and birds as you go! Half hour sessions between 1000 and 1500 all day today. Price is £10 per half hour. Booking essential. More information at http://www.visitkielder.com/outdoor-event/water-day-hexham&ssid=829271

Dark Skies Star Gazing at Kielder Castle, Monday 29th October 2018, 1800 – 1930

A great activity for budding astronomers! Discover the beauty of the Dark Skies of Kielder. Starting off with an indoor introductory session, using the latest software, you’ll view all the wonders of the night sky in real time. Then weather permitting, you’ll go outside and using your eyes, binoculars and a telescope you’ll see the real thing for yourself. Booking essential, but hurry as this event is booking up quickly! £5 per ticket. More information at http://www.visitkielder.com/star-gazing-events/dark-skies-star-gazing&ssid=829271

High Ropes Day, Wednesday 31st October, 1000 – 1500

Are you brave enough to take the leap of faith? Tackle the hanging cargo net, sprint along the swinging logs or make it across the balancing beams through the woods. £10 per circuit. Booking essential. More information at http://www.visitkielder.com/outdoor-event/high-ropes-day-hexham&ssid=829271

Forest Wildlife Safari, Saturday 3rd November 2018, 1330 – 1630

Discover the secret life of the forest – join a professional naturalist and uncover the tracks, trails and signs left behind by its secretive inhabitants from red squirrels and deer to its bird and insect life. Find out how these animals live and interact with their forest environment and the challenges they face in their everyday lives. Not suitable for very young children. Booking is essential. Price is £15 per person. More info at http://www.visitkielder.com/wildlife-events/forest-wildlife-safari&ssid=829271

Geocaching at Kielder – fun for all the family – available all year round – free

How about trying the amazing geocaching experiences at Kielder Water & Forest Park in Northumberland. ! These are great hi-tech treasure hunts which excite all ages and you can make it simple or as tricky as you want. Wild at Kielder geocaches hidden around the Park’s “Wild Walk” routes allow you to enjoy fabulous scenery, learn more about wildlife and discover hidden treasure. It won’t cost you a thing apart from tons of fresh air and a new zest for exploration! There are six geocaches hidden around Kielder – all in lovely scenic spots. So, wrap up warm, grab a smart phone or GPS system, sign up free to www.geocaching.com, head to Kielder and start searching. For more information specifically about geocaching at Kielder, go to http://www.visitkielder.com/news/2017/10/wild-high-tech-treasure-hunting-for-all-ages-at-kielder

The award-winning 250 square mile Kielder Water & Forest Park contains England’s largest working forest and the largest man-made lake in Northern Europe. For more information please go to: www.visitkielder.co.uk



