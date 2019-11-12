BABY, IT’S EXTREMELY COLD OUTSIDE…

Wrap up warm with Babynomade Protect a great multi-use baby blanket that you can take everywhere!

All I can say is I wish they made this bigger -adult size. You can ensure your baby will stay snug and warm when out and about now the temperature has dropped.

This multi-use baby blanket isn’t just snuggle warm it also has a protective, waterproof cover! Whether you’re heading out for a winter walk, or visiting colder climes and it’s blowing a gale, raining cats and dogs, freezing cold – or even all three – you can be safe in the knowledge that your little one is snug as a bug.

It has 180g soft padding and decadent fur lining, so baby will be happy and warm this winter in wind, rain, ice and snow. The clever sleeveless, design features a fur-lined hood to keep baby’s head warm. The sides flaps wrap over the body, leaving two little ‘ feet pockets’. Plus, thanks to its rear harness slots, it can be safely used in a car seat, carrycot, stroller or simply in your arms.

Available in two sizes, 0-6 months and 6-12 months, plus three colourways, this perfectly practical blanket makes it super easy to wrap baby up quickly and easily.

For this and more great ideas – Cocoonacover™ and Big Flopsy ™ see Red Castle

Red Castle’s Babynomade Protect RRP: £50 and is available at www.argos.co.uk

