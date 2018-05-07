Beauty Update

Rubis Rose Gold tweezers

Perfect makeup bag essential especially for mums on the go who don’t have the time to get to the salon https://www.rubis.ch/uk-en/

PowerDry.ME

Instead of a sporadic air flow scattering water molecules around the surface of the hair when traditionally ‘rough-blow drying’ PowerDRY.ME is able to control the air flow through the pipe and push the water beads much faster off the strands. This unique technology reduces blow dry time by up to 50%. www.sallybeauty.com

Cerruti 1881

Handbag go to for a quick spritz of spring freshness when on the go www.thefragranceshop.co.uk

Luxe Studio brushes

This multitasking wonder is superb for all cosmetic applications including moisturising, contouring, strobing, highlighting and flawless blending. www.boots.com

Naturaline Liposome eye cream

A must have for all mothers with tired/puffy eyes, cruelty free natural goodness that hides the sleeping hours lost www.allcures.com

LQ Skin hair & nails

A high strength liquid beauty supplement with 7000mg of marine collagen per bottle. Scientifically formulated to help support and maintain healthy skin, hair and nails.

£29.99 from www.boots.com



