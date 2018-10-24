Café Rouge Childrens Afternoon Tea

Kids no longer need look to storybooks like Alice in Wonderland or The Tiger Who Came to Tea to enjoy all that teatime has to offer this autumn as Café Rouge is launching a limited edition kids afternoon tea with a French twist in all 75 of its restaurants this half term w/c 22nd October.

Following the success of Café Rouge’s classic afternoon tea, the limited edition treat has been introduced after the restaurant saw the afternoon tea package sold every minute between 3 and 5pm in City Centre sites over the summer.

So whether it is a chic playdate or a catch-up with the grandparents, children aged 6 -12 years old can now enjoy an afternoon tea menu featuring beignets (French mini doughnuts) with chocolate sauce and fresh raspberries and strawberries, croque monsieur cut into quarters and mini Toulouse sausages with celery, carrot, cucumber and passata pots.

Veggie options available include a Portobello mushroom croque monsieur and harissa hummus.

Celia Pronto, Chief Customer Officer said: ‘Far from being a prim and proper tradition, afternoon tea is now a lovely opportunity for families and friends to enjoy quality time together at a time of day that fits in with playdates and bedtimes too – and we’re pleased that Brits see Café Rouge as the place to go for an afternoon treat, now for both adults and children!’

Café Rouge is a French-styled bistro with over 78 sites across the UK. Café Rouge specialises in recreating core classic French dishes with Executive Chef, Bruno Balle, at the helm of their kitchen.

