Knitters and crocheter are going crazy for cakes – but not the edible kind. Great yarns put the fun back into our crafting. These two are reasonably priced, sumptuous colours and marvellous to work with. Soft, non splitting and tactile for any project. I purchased them from www.purplelinda crafts & www.wool4less

Top right & bottom left Northern lights James Brett. Top left & bottom right Batik Swirl Stylecraft

James C Brett Northern Lights DK 150g £5 . 99.

Northern Lights DK has a sparkle of white yarn flickering throughout the cake giving it a point of interest throughout the garment. Northern Lights DK comes in five autumnal hues with a splash of pink in a couple to add shine. Each ball band has a shawl pattern on which one ball will knit up to. Otherwise use Northern Lights DK as a standard DK and enjoy the surprise colours as you knit.

Stylecraft Batik Swirl DK 200g £ 9 . 95

For exciting colour combinations and super soft texture, we introduce Stylecraft Batik Swirl DK. The block tonal transitions create exciting colour changes and the subtle dappled effect of the yarn gives a lovely sense of texture. Batik Swirl is a wool, acrylic blend which means it is silky soft to the touch too. There is something to suit everyone with a gorgeous selection of colours ranging from warm rustics to cool indigos and bursts of pinks and purples. The six shades are Foxglove, Stargazer, Rainbow, Poppy Field, Blue Ocean and Purple Mist. A truly versatile yarn, perfect for knitters & crocheters alike. The new pattern batik Swirl collection includes five knitting patterns and two crochet patterns with a selection of jumpers and accessories for ladies and girls as well as a set of fabulously fun crochet granny square cushions.