Celebrating Chinese New Year

Step into a fusion of sound, vibrant colours, illuminations and oriental flavours at Robin Hill’s award-winning electric woods event, Spirit of the Orient, as the park celebrates Chinese New Year, one of the world’s most popular festivals, this February.

Experience stunning oriental themed lighting and cultural entertainment which bring the ancient woodland to life. New for 2018, be amazed by our water projection screen producing magical 3D effects ‘floating’ on the woodland ponds!

Enjoy authentic performances of traditional lion dance in a show choreographed with stunning light and sound effects, and the most dazzling illuminated lions. Meet and greet our beautiful birds of prey and wonder at their majesty as they fly around our beautiful woodland ponds.

Children can also take part in our fun and interactive, story-telling, dragon procession with a 12m long dragon which meanders through the woodland – and be creative in decorating their very own Chinese lantern in celebration of the New Year. Plus, you’re invited to hang your wishes on our wishing tree, a symbol of good luck and fortune. Legend has it, the higher you place your wish on the tree, the more likely it is to come true!

And to complete the evening, savour the delights of our authentic oriental menu served in the woodland ponds, and toast marshmallows on the open brazier – there will be something to suit all tastes.

Immerse yourself in a truly amazing Oriental experience for all the family this February at Robin Hill’s Spirit of the Orient.

Saturday 10 – Sunday 25 February 2018 Evenings only, 6pm – 10pm

