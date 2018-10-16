Chessington World of Adventures Resort will use ancients to ease Halloween heebie-jeebies!

On the most haunted day of the year, Halloween, Chessington World of Adventures Resort will offer petrified parents with a courageous child the opportunity to ‘Rent-a-Mummy’, to accompany their offspring to enjoy the spook-tacular Howl’o’ween fun at the Resort.

Having braved ancient tombs and centuries in the sarcophagus, the ‘Mummys’ will be available free of charge to accompany daring children while panicky parents relax and… ‘un-wind’.

Sarah Oldfield, Head of Guest Services at Chessington World of Adventures Resort, said: ‘’To ensure everyone enjoys the ultimate Howl’o’ween here, our -Rent-a-Mummy service is the perfect solution for anxious parents too nervous to ride rollercoasters in the dark and fear-less children who no longer need to be told ‘phar-no’ to scare attractions because of their parents’ worried ways.’

Parents keen to ‘Rent-A-Mummy’ at Chessington World of Adventures Resort on Halloween, simply need to sign up at https://www.chessington.com/rent-a-mummy/ . Guests will be selected at random for the service. Terms and hieroglyphics apply.

SPOOKTACULAR FUN FOR ALL AGES

As the sun goes down, the eerie, the spooky and the creepy come out to play this Halloween. A spine-chilling event filled with thrills, howls and half term family fun awaits the bravest of guests, with jumps, goosebumps and rides in the dark. Look out for the Spook Rating Guide OPEN LATE ON SELECTED DATES 13TH OCTOBER –4TH NOVEMBER



