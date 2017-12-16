Cinderella Greenwich Theatre

This festive season watch Cinderella go from rags to riches in Greenwich Theatre latest all-singing, all-dancing magical pantomime.

What do we all want in an excellent Christmas Panto, a sprinkling of fairy dust, a heroine and really booable villains? Well you’ve got it all and more at Greenwich Theatre this year. And the clock is ticking for the tickets!

From the start you feel the Christmas magic with the colourful cartoonish set, where even the waste disposal unit is covered in tinsel.

Andrew Pollard has written a Greenwich centric Cinderella, making it very special to the local community. Baron Halley (Paul Critoph) is an inventor & his performance is from the curtain raise is excellent –what a talent.

Cinderella (Louise Young) adds the glamour with her charming voice and of course with a handsome Prince Charming of Chigwell, (Michael Lanni) together they make a dynamic pair with great chemistry.

There is a strong vocal performances from Fairy Starlight (Michelle Hopewell) dressed in the obligatory sparkly frock, with matching glitzy shoes and a trendy blue hairdo. Poor old Buttons still deeply in love with Cinderella always gets friend-zoned by her sings a fantastic comedic rendition of “Quando, quando, quando” with a spivvy Dandini (Jean-Luke Worrell).

The vile stepsisters (Anthony Spargo & Lizzy Dive) created both booing and laughing. The latter mainly due to a bathtime dance routine choreograph impeccably. Involving a prosthetic leg and -Jaws music – hilariously executed, well, it has to be seen to be appreciated. The children (in all of us) enjoyed the audience participation laughs, giggles and shout-outs from the audience oozed enthusiasm and excitement. A brilliant panto with a bit of magic for all.

Photo credit Robert Day

17 NOV 2017 – 7 JAN 2018

By: Andrew Pollard

Venue: Greenwich Theatre, Crooms Hill, London SE10 8ES

Dates: Friday 17 November 2017 – Sunday 7 January 2018

Times: Evenings at 7pm

Matinees: 10am, 1pm, 2pm and 5pm on selected dates

Prices: Adults £29 (£28 ticket plus £1 booking fee)

Concs £20 (£19 ticket plus £1 booking fee)

All children’s tickets half price!

To book: Call the Box Office on 020 8858 7755, email boxoffice@greenwichtheatre.org.uk or book online at www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk

