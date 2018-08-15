Clean Hair, Clean Home, Clean Beaches

In 2017, for every 100m of UK beaches, there was an average of 138 pieces of litter found (The Marine Conservation Great British Clean Up 2017 Report ) A core factor to this is the amount of waste that is left unrecycled – the UK currently only recycles 39% of the plastics used**. Our attitude to waste disposal and recycling is impacting our country. And for our beaches, this impact is only felt more in the summer, not just because of a lack of recycling, but because 30% of UK beach litter comes from the general public.

We need to think and act differently to turn the tide on beach plastics, because every bottle really does make a difference. This is why Fairy and Head & Shoulders are launching new bottles, made from up to 100% recycled plastic, including recovered beach plastics. So when you shop for the products you use to clean your dishes or to clean your hair, you can pick the ones that help clean your planet too.

HELP MAKE A DIFFERENCE:

To help clean up beaches after the summer, Fairy, Head & Shoulders and Tesco stores are partnering with Keep Britain Tidy, and inviting you to nominate your favourite beaches to be one of ten clean ups across the UK.

OPEN NOW: To vote for your local beach and for further information on the project, visit www.bigbeachclean.co.uk

Keep Britain Tidy Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton, said: “We are delighted to be working with Fairy, Head & Shoulders and Tesco on this initiative. Keep Britain Tidy have been conducting clean-ups across the UK, both inland and on our coasts, since the 1950’s, and we’re happy to lend our expertise to help even more people clean up our coastline. It’s fantastic to see plastics being collected, recycled and reused to create these innovative new bottles. We know that 80% of ocean litter originates on land. What happens in our city streets, often ends up in our seas. So everyone can do their bit to prevent ocean litter by opting for recycled and recyclable plastics, ensuring that those plastics get recycled again and of course, limiting their reliance on single-use plastics where possible.”

Fairy Ocean Plastics Washing Liquid (RRP £2.00*****) Made from 100% recycled plastics with 10% from recovered beach plastics. Head & Shoulders Beach Plastics Bottle Classic Clean shampoo (RRP £3.00*****) 100% recyclable (except cap), up to 20% packaging made from recovered beach plastics The beach plastic used in the Fairy and Head & Shoulders bottles was collected and recycled in association with partners TerraCycle, SUEZ, and QCP.

Tesco stores nationwide from August 2018.

