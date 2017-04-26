Dinosaur World at Richmond Theatre

Fri 21 Apr – Sun 23 Apr

Dinosaur World:

A brand new mind-expanding Jurassic adventure, live on stage! Do you dare experience the dangers and delights of Dinosaur World? An interactive show for all the family. Grab your compass and join our intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a pre-historic world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs.

Meet a host of impressive creatures, including every child’s favourite flesh-eating giant, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan and Segnosaurus, to name a few!

A roar-some “meat and greet” with the Dinosaurs will take place following the show.

For all the family ages 3+

www.atgtickets.com/shows/dinosaur-world/richmond-theatre/