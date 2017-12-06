Do some good this Christmas

The Dartmoor Pony Heritage Trust

DPHT is a registered charity committed to preserving the Dartmoor Pony on Dartmoor for future generations to enjoy.

By choosing a Christmas Gift here, you will directly support our work AND give some unusual and lovely presents. Or organise a FREE fun day out with our Guides at Bellever, near Postbridge, for all the family and friends to walk off some of the Christmas Festivities!!

Gorgeous lemon and mint scented Dartmoor Pony soap (for humans of course)! www.thedartmoorsoapco.co.uk. Exclusive Christmas cards featuring Dartmoor pony ‘Hope’.

How about ‘adopting’ a pony? A gift suitable for anyone, of any age, who loves horses and ponies, but for whom buying a real one is simply not an option. The cost is just £20 per year for UK residents: £25 for those who live abroad. Every Adoption Pack includes a beautiful line drawing and an adoption certificate; and you’ll receive regular updates on the antics of the pony you have chosen, over the following year. www.dpht.co.uk

Gifts that keep giving.

The Christmas Forest donate one tree to the dry-lands of Africa for every Christmas tree they sell. So far, they’ve planted an incredible 205,206 trees in Africa off the back of Christmas tree sales.

Over the years, more and more of their customers are buying trees as gifts for each other and presenting them as early Christmas presents for friends and family.

A really nice idea and great for anybody who loves receiving a charity donation at Christmas.

Trees are available from any of their nine London stores or online at www.christmasforest.co.uk.

