DO THE TWIST

Your Fragrance. Anytime. Anywhere.

We all have a signature fragrance that we turn to for special occasions, holidays, nights out, or simply to relive the wonderful memories it evokes. However, it can be a real pain carting around a 100ml bottle of your favourite scent, especially moving into the summer season when millions of Brit’s will be travelling, having the time of their lives at festivals, and attending a full calendar of weddings. Thanks to Twist & Spritz, £10, The Fragrance Shop (www.thefragranceshop.co.uk) you can now transport your much-loved perfume into a handy and chic 8ml atomizer, in a range of 18 gorgeous shades.

The perfect “your fragrance anytime, anywhere”, the Twist & Spritz filling system makes it incredibly easy to fill from a wide range of bottles in just two steps. Beauty addicts can simply remove the inner bottle from their Twist & Spritz, before placing the valve over the exposed nozzle of the fragrance bottle. Twist & Spritz bottles hold 8ml of fragrance, which equates to 100 sprays, guaranteed to last your whole holiday, wedding or festival.

This is both elegant and practical. Twist and Spritz comes in 18 fashion-forward shades, with a high-shine metallic finish, and slim, sleek design. For the fun-loving festival goer there are hero shades including purple, light pink, blue, green and red. For the discerning traveller, there are sophisticated precious metal inspired hues of polished silver, gold and trend led rose gold.