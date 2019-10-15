Whenever the calendar alerts you to a national day, whether it is chocolate, wine or cake day, its a little excuse to indulge in what you fancy! The good news is that in a few days it is International Gin Day (19th October), so to celebrate the UK’s favourite drink, we are bringing to you eight of the best gins on the market….

Zymurgorium Choc-o-Bloc Gin

Combining chocolate and gin might not sound like a winning formula, but this one hits the spot as a smooth, indulgent chocolately treat. Created with Madagascan cocoa beans, it also contains an underlying light citrus note for some balance to produce a creamy chocolate taste with subtle hints of vanilla. Served neat over ice, its sweet cocoa scent is a novel way to enjoy a tipple.£30 from zymurgorium.com

Northmoor Gin

The backstory to the Exmoor Distillery’s founders reads like a romantic novel – meeting over a cocktail (of course!) the husband-wife duo decided to produce their own artisan gin following a hunt for that ‘perfect’ gin. The Northmoor Gin is a blend of juniper berries and carefully chosen unique blend of botanicals including coriander, angelica root, cinnamon and kaffir lime leaves that create a distinct and moorish full-bodied, smooth flavor. From £19.95 from https://www.exmoordistillery.co.uk

I Love MCR® Strawberry Jam Gin

If you like a sugar hit then this one is for you. In partnership with local jam connoisseurs, F. Duerr & Sons Ltd, the two brands have specially crafted a strawberry jam gin that is infused with an all time classic – strawberry jam and favoured gin botanicals – juniper, angelica and orris root. The explosion of flavours provides a strong perfumed hit that is more syrupy in texture. The fruity flavours combined make a great base for a cocktail or liven up a simple tonic. £29.00 from ilovemanchester.com/shop

Gordon’s Premium Pink Gin

Following a growing popularity for pink gins, Gordon’s added this premium pink to the original 1880’s Gordon’s. With a subtle fruity sweetness, this gin is bursting with the natural fruit flavor of raspberries and strawberries with the added tang of redcurrants to maintain the appealing tartness we’ve come to love from Gordons. £16.50 from Tesco

Collagin

Not all style over substance, although research proves you’d need to drink a LOT of gin to liken it to a luxury facial; however there’s no harm in combining a little of your beauty regime with a tipple so shaking up beauty and the drinks cabinet, this refreshing gin is available in Original and Rose and works well with pink grapefruit and tonic for the ultimate serve. £34 from Not on the Highstreet

Partrides Chelsea Flower Gin

If it’s good enough for Her Majesty the Queen, then the royal seal of approval is a great indication of a good quality tipple. The original, Chelsea Flower Gin, and subsequent No. 2 Chelsea Flower Gin pay homage to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, and it will come as no surprise that the gin is infused with a flurry of delicate floral notes. The Original is a dry gin that contains rose and other florals with a piney juniper and peppery spice to produce a wonderfully soft taste; while No. 2 is a medley of black pepper, citrus and coriander that leaves you with a more floral taste. £32.95 from www.partridges.co.uk

Palmers London Dry Gin

You’ve probably been drinking gin from this distillery for some time as the Palmer family has been distilling over 300 stock gin recipes for an impressive 80% of the UK’s artisanal brands of gins for years. Palmers gin is a clean, dry gin without the sharpness that has a hint of warm spice and lemon-y citrus notes for that added sweetness leaving a warming taste in the mouth. £28 from www.palmersgin.com

Murphy’s Gin

If you like being the first to discover something new then Murphy’s Gin could be the one for you. This brand new premium gin launched last month, and is a range of fruity flavoured gins that don’t include any extra sugar so only contain 50 calories per serving. Available in Orange and Passionfruit, Pomegranate and Kaffir Lime and London Dry varieties. https://www.murphys-gin.com/

