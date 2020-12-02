Escape the Everyday Hampshire

Due to these ever-changing times please check that events are still running. You can do so by visiting the websites and calling the contact numbers listed there.

Paultons Park

Paultons is the UK’s number 1 family theme park with over 70 exciting rides and attractions, set within 140 acres of beautiful parkland on the edge of the New Forest National Park. Paultons is also home of the UK’s only Peppa Pig World with 9 fun Peppa-themed rides, great for an amazing day out with the kids.

The new Celebration of Christmas event is packed with magical experiences for families to enjoy this season, featuring a fully festive themed Peppa Pig World; the ultimate dream for Peppa fans! Among the land of seasonal music and giant Christmas trees, Santa in his sleigh from the TV series will also be on display. During selected opening dates throughout November and December guests will be able to enjoy a selection of rides and attractions including Peppa Pig World, Lost Kingdom and Critter Creek. The park’s gardens and lakeside river walks will also remain open to guests. All visits to Paultons Park are required to be pre-booked online. Guests can find out more information and book tickets for a Celebration of Christmas on the Paultons Park website: https://paultonspark.co.uk/

Army Flying Museum

The Army Flying Museum holds an extensive collection charting over 100 years of the British Army in the air. With over 35 aircraft on display, the Museum is the perfect place to explore the fascinating history of army aviation. Pop into the museum this Christmas and grab yourself everything you need to make an army flying themed decoration for your Christmas tree. https://www.armyflying.com/

The Hawk Conservancy Trust

The Trust is a bird park and conservation charity that cares for and displays birds of prey. Father Christmas’ Flying Visit to the Hawk Conservancy Trust – Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 December, 2-4pm or 6-8pm Tickets: £19.50 Evergreen, the mischievous Elf, is up to his old tricks again! Last year he fell asleep on the job and stole some presents and so Father Christmas has sent him to work at the Hawk Conservancy Trust to make presents under the beady watch of Charlie the Barn Owl. He keeps an eye on all elves, boys and girls so that Father Christmas knows who to put on his naughty and nice lists. Father Christmas and more of his magical team of owls will be stopping at the Trust for this special family event.. https://www.hawk-conservancy.org/events/father-christmas-flying-visit/

Winter Woodland Lights 2021

Friday 15 – Sunday 31 January 2021, 5-6:30pm or 8-9:30pm Start 2021 with a sparkle at the Hawk Conservancy Trust, when it will become even more magical with beautiful illuminations and a live owl display set in a stunning, colourful woodland. While immersed in nature, see the Trust come alive with sounds and lights as they dance through the branches. Be amazed by the sea of colour as we offer some much needed escapism to lift the January blues and brighten your spirits. Experience a rainstorm of light, the joy of sunrise and a dazzling owl ‘sky dance’. Our beautiful owls will feature in the finale with a live display in our wonderful woodland arena, where the trees will come alive with lights, music, sound and, of course, our birds in flight. Like all events and visits to the Trust, we will have extensive measures in place to provide a COVID-19 safe experience. Please arrive at 5pm or 8pm depending on which session you have booked. Feathers Restaurant will be open for food from 6:30pm and refreshments will be available from 5pm. Book now and have something to look forward to this January! https://www.hawk-conservancy.org/events/winter-woodland-lights/

Mottisfont National Trust Property

Eight centuries of history are buried within Mottisfont’s walls. An Augustinian priory was founded here in 1201, laying the foundations for the 18th-century structure that’s now visible. Today, hints of Mottisfont’s medieval past live alongside the stylish redevelopment that took place in the early 20th century. There’s plenty of space to run, jump and play here, and always something for families to do – rain or shine. Please note that you will need to book your visit in advance.

Christmas at Mottisfont, with Peter Rabbit and Friends (23 Nov – 10 Jan, 10am – 4pm (house closed 24 & 25 Dec), normal admission charge plus £2 per Peter Rabbit trail for ages 3-5 and 5-9 yrs). It’s been a tough year for everyone, but there’s festive respite on offer, as National Trust places in Hampshire welcome you to a sparkling Christmas in beautiful rural settings. Treat your little ones to the magic of the brand new Peter Rabbit™ winter adventure activity trail in National Trust Hampshire gardens, including Mottisfont, in partnership with Penguin Random House UK. Peter Rabbit’s friends need some help finding items to see them through the colder winter months. Join favourite Beatrix Potter characters including Squirrel Nutkin and Jemima Puddleduck on the trail around the gardens. Cafes are serving warming treats from a new winter menu. To ensure everyone’s safety, booking in advance is recommended. https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/mottisfont

Sir Harold Hillier Gardens

In 1977 Sir Harold left the Gardens under the sole trusteeship of Hampshire County Council. It is now run as a charity under the remit of horticulture, conservation, education and recreation. Among its outstanding features is the splendour of the seasonal planting displays set in 180 acres.

Santa’s Present Problem – Thursday 3 December 2020 to Sunday 3 January 2021 Come and help Santa match the gift labels to the right present. A fun ‘Spotter’ activity for all the family to enjoy – outdoors. Garden admission fees apply unless you are a member. Book your spotter sheet today: https://www.hants.gov.uk/shop/product.php?productid=56290, https://www.hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/hilliergardens

Whitchurch Silk Mill

The Mill opened in 1990 as a working museum to ensure the survival of winding and weaving using traditional machinery and methods. Explore the silk mill and its machinery, the shop which has exclusive, seasonal ranges and items created from silk woven on the Mill’s historic machinery, as well as products related to events and exhibitions, enjoy the gardens which have stunning views over the River Test and relax in the Riverside café.

The Great Whitchurch Wishing Tree (2 – 20 December, 10.30am – 5pm, free with admission. A wishing tree is coming to Whitchurch for December. Far and wide people have been visiting these majestic trees for centuries to make a wish. Leave your wish on our Wishing Tree and fingers crossed it will come true. The Wishing Tree event is free and will be outside, so it is weather dependent. https://whitchurchsilkmill.org.uk/#

Chilworth Manor

This Edwardian Manor House Hotel in Chilworth offers charming accommodation and a state-of-the-art health club and spa which make Chilworth Manor Hotel an ideal location when visiting the Test Valley and beyond. Christmas at Chilworth Manor – It’s no secret that Christmas 2020 is going to be a bit different this year, but we believe that after such a challenging year for us all, everyone still deserves the opportunity to celebrate Christmas and we have worked hard to put together a revised programme of events, in accordance with current Government guidelines. Although our popular Christmas Party Nights are on hold this year, we are delighted to still be offering our festive menu in the Manor Restaurant for lunch or dinner throughout the month of December, alongside our festive afternoon tea, both of which can be booked by groups of up to 6 guests. Christmas Day and Boxing Day Lunch in the Manor Restaurant are available to book and we have a 2 night residential package available for guests wanting to arrive on Christmas Eve to celebrate with us over the festive period. Group sizes are limited to 6 in accordance with Government guidelines and we will, of course, keep a close eye on this guidance and adapt our offering if necessary. 023 8076 3030

The Greyhound on the Test, Stockbridge

The hotel has links back to the 1800s; the name dates back to the use of greyhounds to hunt, or course, hares. Christmas Classics Celebrate with friends and family at The Greyhound dining from our special seasonal Christmas Classics Menu. The Christmas Classics menu can be enjoyed within our warm candlelit restaurant or our cosy private dining bubbles on our courtyard. To help our kitchen team prepare for your visit, our Christmas Classics menu must be pre ordered and pre-paid and can be booked up to 48 hours before your reservation. info@thegreyhoundonthetest.co.uk. http://thegreyhoundonthetest.co.uk/special-offers/

Potters Heron Hotel

Festive Afternoon Tea – Enjoy a twist on the classic Afternoon Tea with us throughout December. Perfect for 2, 4 or 6 people and served in our restaurant with Christmas music and decorations galore. Booking is essential to ensure we have everything ready for you. £24 per person. With glass of fizz – £30 per person. This includes Christmassy sandwiches, merry little savouries, yuletide cakes and of course a scone with clotted cream and jam. All served with tea and coffee or special mulled wine tea! Reserve your party in our restaurant for up to 6 guests, all in accordance with government guidelines currently in place. www.potters-heron.co.uk

Christmas Day Lunch – Enjoy a relaxing Christmas Day Lunch after all the morning’s excited present opening! You will be eating with your own table and space to enjoy time with family and friends. There is no rushing, with plenty of crackers cracking! £68 a guest, under 12’s £34 abi.richards@pebblehotels.com. You can also book a Boxing Day lunch.

The Grosvenor Hotel, Stockbridge

Lovingly restored to its former glory over the past 18 months. It sits proudly at the heart of Stockbridge Festive Package – Come and celebrate your Christmas with us here at The Grosvenor! Enjoy luxurious dinners, sumptuous, newly-refurbished rooms, and the beautiful countryside surrounding Stockbridge. Celebrate in style with our Boxing Day Gala Dinner and make the most of the Holidays! Enjoy a 3 Night Break (24th – 27th December), hearty breakfasts, afternoon tea and carols on arrival, Christmas Eve champagne reception and 3-course Christmas Eve Dinner, Christmas Day champagne reception and 6-course Christmas Day lunch, buffet or charcuterie/cheese board with glass of Port delivered to your room and Boxing Night Gala Ball (£685 pp) – subject to Covid restrictions. https://www.thegrosvenorstockbridge.com/

Walking and Cycling – perfect for some Christmas exercise! Immerse yourself in the beauty of the area’s gently rolling hills, wide open spaces, woodland and riverside flats by taking hikes along trails like the Test Way, a wonderful long distance walk which runs the length of the River Test, passing through picturesque villages and countryside along the way. https://www.hants.gov.uk/thingstodo/countryside/walking/testway

