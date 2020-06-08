Father’s Day Gifting

Just because you can’t take your dad to the pub this Father’s Day, doesn’t mean you can’t bring the pub to him. May 2020 sees Signature Brew (www.signaturebrew.co.uk) re-launch their best-selling Pub In A Box* with a special Father’s Day twist. Not only does the box include beers, glassware, snacks, a pub quiz and more, it also includes a Father’s Day card with a treat inside… tickets to a brewery tour for two at their state of the art brewery in East London on a date of dad’s choosing (post lockdown, of course).

Great tasting beer for a dad missing a quality tasting beer. We’ve tried the service and it works extremely efficiently. Immense fun for all. Editor

Co Founder of Signature Brew, Sam McGregor, says “We’re pretty sure looking forward to a beery trip to a brewery with your old man will more than make up for not being able to hit the pub together on the day itself, with the bonus of treating him to the pub experience from the comfort of his own home.”

Retailing at just £35.00, the contents of Father’s Day Pub In A Box are worth over £50. It’s available for delivery to anywhere in the UK and will be delivered shortly ahead of the day, Sunday 21st June.

WHAT’S IN THE BOX?:

curated by music journalists to accompany each beer A Pub Quiz, the greatest music quiz on Earth

ABOUT SIGNATURE BREW

Signature Brew is on a mission: to revolutionise the quality of beer at live music events.

Led by founders Sam McGregor and Tom Bott, the Signature brewery team is made up of musicians and music fans alike and – with an unwavering commitment to quality – Signature Brew has channelled the spirit and energy of live music into a brewery that stands for craftsmanship, artistry and passion. Brewed in Walthamstow, enjoyed by beer lovers and music superfans globally, their beers are of unrivalled quality, and they were crowned SIBA’s highly prestigious Brewery Business of the Year 2018.

For more information, please visit www.signaturebrew.co.uk

