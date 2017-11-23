Have a Fortnum’s of Piccadilly Christmas

This Christmas, come together and get festive with Fortnum’s at the iconic Piccadilly flagship. There is something for everyone at the home of Christmas – carols are accompanied by mulled wine and plenty of cheer, foodie and craft workshops teach the young and old how to do Christmas, and the annually anticipated Father Christmas Storytelling events delight. The Great Christmas Shopping Night will see all six floors brimming with entertainment, excellent complimentary food and drink, live demonstrations and merriment.

FATHER CHRISTMAS STORYTELLING

An annual hit with children and parents alike, Father Christmas Storytelling returns with more dates than ever before. This magical experience sees guests greeted by elves into a

Winter wonderland with games and songs. The man himself will be reading Fortnum & Mason’s own Christmas story and all guests leave with a party bag stocked with festive treats.

2nd, 8th-10th, 15th-24th December Tickets £25

THE GREAT CHRISTMAS SHOPPING NIGHT

This will see the entire store abuzz with entertainment. Catch designers and producers in action, watch live demonstrations and sample the finest food and drink

across all floors – this is an event ready to get any customer set for the Christmas season. 30th November, 6-9.30pm Free

CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT

Customers and choir join to sing Christmas classics by candlelight in the unforgettable setting of the Fortnum’s Atrium. This event is full of festive cheer, and guests will enjoy mulled wine and hot chocolate. 5th December, 6.45pm, 1st Floor Atrium Free

CAROLS IN THE TEA SALON

Enjoy a private dining experience like no other with High Tea accompanied by the sounds of the Winchester Cathedral Choir in the award-winning Diamond Jubilee Tea Salon.

5th December, 7.45pm, The Diamond Jubilee Salon Tickets start from £90

WORKSHOPS FOR ADULTS

CHRISTMAS WREATH MAKING CLASSES

Join Fortnum’s and acclaimed East London Florist Rebel Rebel for a workshop focusing on how to make the prefect Christmas wreath. Whether your tastes are for the traditional or modern, the colourful or the understated, Rebel Rebel will be on-hand to help you craft a truly one-of-a-kind, centrepiece Christmas decoration. 25th November, 10.30-11.30am & 2-3pm, The Cook Shop Events Kitchen, 1st Floor Tickets £20

CHRISTMAS MIXOLOGY MASTERCLASS

Join Patrick Coyle, head barman at 45 Jermyn St., for a mixology masterclass, complete with tastings, in the elegant 3’6 Bar. Learn how to make delicious festive cocktails at home, pick up a few tricks of the trade from master mixer Patrick, and taste the exceptional drinks he makes on the night.

23rd November, 7-8pm, The 3’6 Bar, 3rd Floor Tickets £25

WORKSHOPS FOR CHILDREN

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS CUPCAKE DECORATING

Children aged 5-12 with an appetite for creativity are invited to Fortnum’s for an exciting Cupcake Decorating event where they’ll have the chance to create tasty cupcakes, ready for Father Christmas’ arrival. 11th November, 10.30-11.30am & 2-3pm The Cook Shop Events Kitchen, 1st Floor Tickets £20

CHILDREN’S GINGERBREAD HOUSE MAKING & DECORATING

Join The Amazing Art Cart to build and decorate your very own Gingerbread House, ready to take home and devour during the festive season. 2nd December, 10.30-11.30am & 2-3pm The Cook Shop Events Kitchen, 1st Floor Tickets £20