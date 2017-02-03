FREE travel to Lee Valley Regional Park

Curious and creative primary school children from across the south-east are invited to take part in a special Find 50 competition to win free return travel for their class to Lee Valley Regional Park this year.

To mark the Regional Park Authority’s 50th anniversary, its Youth and Schools service is calling for all Key Stage 1 and 2 pupils – children aged between 5 and 11 – to visit the Nature and Wildlife pages on Lee Valley Regional Park’s website, research the range of habitats and wildlife described and create a drawing, painting, collage or poem about the park’s thriving biodiversity.

The winning entrants will secure free coach travel for their class and entire year group, to and from the regional park, to enjoy a fun and educational day in the great outdoors. The artistic submissions will be judged collectively by the Youth and Schools team and the winners will be revealed on the website in late March.

Discovery Day

The Discovery Day programme includes sessions themed around habitats, plants and rivers and lakes. Sessions take place between 10.00-14.00 with places priced at £7.90 per child; accompanying adults can attend for free. The fun and immersive activities take place across Lee Valley Regional Park visiting venues and sites such as the historic Waltham Abbey Gardens, Myddelton House Gardens in Enfield, River Lee Country Park and the WaterWorks Centre in Leyton.

Primary schools and special needs groups wishing to enter the Find 50 competition must submit their entries no later than Monday 20 March 2017 by email to youthandschools@leevalleypark.org.uk or by post to Lee Valley Regional Park Youth and Schools Service, Abbey Farmhouse, Abbey Gardens, Waltham Abbey, Essex EN9 1XQ. Photographs or scanned copies of work are acceptable.

Additional information about the Find 50 competition visitleevalley.org.uk/education