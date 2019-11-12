Frozen Fever Round II

Ahead of one of the most hotly anticipated Disney films of what feels like the century, in just a few days time Frozen II will be hitting the big screen and parents nationwide are being prepped for the onslaught of Frozen mayhem round 2 as Anna and Elsa take off on a new adventure.

With Christmas just weeks away, the merchandise is perfectly timed to ensure that every little prince and princess in the country will be in for a treat with some fantastic Frozen II items hitting the shops.

We have rounded up some of our favourites that are guaranteed to melt away even the biggest fairy-tale cynic…..

Puzzles & Games

Jigsaw fans will delight at getting stuck into this Ravensburger challenging puzzle that consists of over 200 pieces that affix carefully together to create a beautiful 3D castle. Once the construction is finished, it makes a great display piece that friends can marvel over. Priced £49.99 from John Lewis.

For something a little easier for the younger age group, this 20-piece Jumbo puzzle is a great intro to jigsaws. Featuring the recognisable Frozen characters, it’s made from a sturdy wood to support little fingers navigate the final picture with ease. Priced £4.99 from Amazon.

The timeless Top Trumps card game loved by young and old has introduced a new Frozen II edition. With all the details it’s a great way to introduce the familiar and not so familiar characters from the film with cards marked up for newbies King Agnarr, Queen Iduna and Grand Pabbie highlighting their strengths and weaknesses and providing some snippets of information about the new adventures they behold. Priced £4.99 from Amazon.

Arts & Crafts

Create stunning airbrush designs with this crafty Blopens Activity Set. It includes six Frozen stencils with limitless opportunities to create different pictures as you blow through the pen for a rainbow effect of colours as they spray across the paper. Priced £12.99 from Ocado.

Building on the craze that is Aquabead, kids can get creative with two new play sets that feature hundreds of beads to create your favourite Frozen characters, set them and keep them for your own character scene. Priced from £13 from Hobby Craft.

Accessories

Customise your very own Arendelle scene in the Frozen Glitter Globe as you build the set and decorate the characters before adding the magic – the glitter, sequins and water. Then simply watch as it magically comes to life with the enhancement of lights. Priced £17.99 from Ocado.

Expanding on its fab Disney range, Samsonite have introduced a new Frozen II collection featuring a glistening lilac colour palette available across three styles – two backpack sizes and a small upright suitcase. Prices start from £39 from Samsonite.co.uk.

Kids can go to sleep with Anna and Elsa with the vtech Magic Colour Clock that features soft-glowing, colour-changing mood light that projects their silhouettes and the time onto the ceiling! The clock also includes motion-sensing controls – simply wave a hand over the unit to interact with the games or change the colour of the light. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also built in melodies, FM Radio and games. Priced £39.99 from vetch.co.uk

Clothing

There’s nothing better than snuggling up in some super soft PJs, and surely not just any PJs will do when you can have M&S PJs. This checked pyjama set is available for ages 2-10 years. Priced £15 from Marks & Spencer.

Food

If wearing and playing with Frozen II merchandise wasn’t good enough, you can even stock your fridge and cupboards with it! Kelloggs has a special Frozen II character pack of its popular Multigrain shapes featuring a brand new strawberry flavour. You can also up cycle the box, which includes a cut out door hanger. Priced £2 from most major retailers.

Lastly, Iceland has introduced a Frozen II range because if anyone is going to do Frozen food well, then of course it’s going to be Iceland! Including Icicle Lollies, Olaf Potato Shapes and Haddock Snowflakes, parents will be well equipped to hold a fabulous Frozen-themed party! Prices start from £1.



