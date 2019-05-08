We visited Grand Designs Live at Excel Centre in London where the show is on 4-12 May 2019.

It is also on at NEC Birmingham 9-13 October.

Well worth the visit. Expert advice available. We spoke with a couple of architects. One by appointment in the “ask the expert”, and one on a stand, where they specialised in smaller terraced homes, with particular challenges. There were many for larger projects “Grand Designs” indeed!

The popular Channel 4 programme presented by Kevin McLoud puts on six shows in one at this event, plus many stalls, theatre presentations. There are six Project Zones: Build, Gardens, Interiors, Bathrooms & Kitchens, Technology, and Design. Plenty of variety in each section. There were also theatre presentations, and lots of stalls with Show Specials.

Windows, roof windows, glass doors..lots of glass. Also lots of tiles and great prices, and choices.

All were well presenetd and easily mapped out, and we found our way around to areas of interest. Want to use that under-stairs space? They had a display of different uses. This was typical of the show…if you have an interest, they have something for you.

Excel is easily accessible via DLR. Well worth a visit before 12 May.

www.granddesignslive.com

