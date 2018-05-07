Greenwich National Maritime Museum 

The Great British Seaside: Photography from the 1960s to the present

The National Maritime Museum is hosting a major photography exhibition celebrating the nation’s love affair with the seaside, featuring more than 100 photographs by Martin Parr, Tony Ray-Jones, David Hurn and Simon Roberts, as well as newly commissioned work by Martin Parr. Until 30 September every day, 10.00 – 17.00 £11.50 Adult | £5 Child | £10.50 Student or Senior Please see www.rmg.co.uk for online discounts and further details £8 Adult | £6 Student or Senior

The Royal Wedding Big Screening You’re invited to watch the wedding of the year in the stunning surroundings of a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Join us on the lawns of the Royal Museums Greenwich and see Harry and Meghan tie the knot on our giant screen. Delicious food, snacks and drinks will be available from our cafés. Royal fancy dress optional, but encouraged. 31 May / 1 June 12.00 (earlier arrival is recommended) National Maritime Museum Free Suitable for all ages

This half term we are celebrating 100 years since the right to vote was given to lots of women and men in the UK. Discover inspirational stories from the past and think about the rights that are important to you today.

Gallery Trail Follow a trail around our galleries to uncover the historical stories of inspirational women in the National Maritime Museum and Queen’s House. 26 May – 3 June 11.00 – 13.30 14.00 – 16.00 National Maritime Museum Free 5+

Figureheads Be inspired by stories of women in the museum’s collection and design your own figurehead in this arts and crafts workshop. 27, 29 May | 3 June 11.00 – 13.30 | 14.00 – 16.00

National Maritime Museum Free, drop in session 5+

Join the march! Come along and join the march in this fun dance session for our younger visitors. 28, 30 May 10.30 | 11.30 | 13.00 | 14.00 National Maritime Museum Free, drop in session Suitable for under 5s

People Power What rights do you want today? Join us in this creative workshop and make a protest banner to spread the word. 31 May | 1 June 11.00 – 13.30 | 14.00 – 16.00 National Maritime Museum Free, drop in session 5+

Story Spinner Join Story Spinner to hear the stories of some of the women who were instrumental in the women’s suffrage movement and stage your own protest for the things you believe in! 31 May | 1 June 11.30 | 13.00 | 14.00 National Maritime Museum Free, drop in session Suitable for all ages

FAMILY EVENTS

Character Encounters Meet a character from the past and take part in an exciting performance that will bring maritime history to life. Saturdays throughout May and June 12.00 | 13.00 | 14.00 | 15.00 Sammy Ofer Wing, National Maritime Museum Free 6+

Discover Sundays Be inspired by our maritime past and explore your personal connections to the sea. Ask staff where the activity is on the day. Sundays throughout May and June 11.30-13.30 | 14.00-16.00 National Maritime Museum Free Suitable for all ages

Play Tuesdays Have fun with your family by exploring the Museum through crafts, music, dance and drama. Timed sessions: collect tickets from the admissions desk. Tuesdays throughout May and June 10.30 | 11.30 | 13.00 | 14.00 Sammy Ofer Wing, National Maritime Museum £3.00 per child with an accompanying adult (Free for any accompanying siblings under 6 months) Suitable for under 5s

Become the Greatest Explorer on The Great Map The Great Explorer is an interactive game for families. Take one of our tablet devices and set sail across The Great Map to explore distant lands and discover treasures from all around the world.

Where will you visit and what will you find? Take a photo and share your adventure with us @NMMGreenwich #greatmap 11.00-16.00 The Great Map, National Maritime Museum Free Suitable for all ages

The Queen’s House Tours Discover fascinating royal history and take in the iconic architecture of this ‘house of delight ‘on one of our in-depth guided tours. Throughout May and June 10.00-17.00 The Queen’s House £10 Adult | £9 Student or Senior | £8 Members Adults Book online for a discount. Subject to availability. Advance booking recommended.

