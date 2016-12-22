Harlequins Rugby Union Day Out

Looking for a variety of things to do with the children this Christmas? How about watching the Harlequins Rugby Union team as an option for a family day out?

Harlequins is one of the most exciting rugby clubs in Europe, and this year celebrates its 150 year anniversary. Many of its talented players including the likes of Danny Care, Chris Robshaw and Mike Brown are also key members of the England national rugby team.

The home of the Harlequins is the Twickenham Stoop, just across the road from the home of English Rugby, Twickenham Stadium. The 14,800 all-seater stadium has been offering a safe, atmospheric and family friendly environment to watch the Quins play since 1963.

Of note; the Big Game 9 fixture mentioned below is an annual, one-off event like none other. In addition to a thrilling rugby match, there will be off field entertainment – which, in previous years, has included stunning pyrotechnic displays, unique match ball deliveries and entertainment performances from Rudimental, Olly Murs, Lawson, Killer Queen, Pineapple Dance Group, The Rat Pack and X-Factor Winners Matt Cardle and Sam Bailey – and an attendance of over 70,000 at the Twickenham Stadium, making Big Game 9 a great family day out.

Please see dates and information of upcoming rugby games below:

27/11/16 Harlequins v Bath Rugby (Twickenham Stoop Stadium)

27/12/16 Big Game 9 : Harlequins v Gloucester Rugby (Twickenham Stadium)

24/02/17 Harlequins v Leicester Tigers (Twickenham Stoop Stadium)

25/03/17 Harlequins v Newcastle Falcons (Twickenham Stoop Stadium)

15/04/17 Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs (Twickenham Stoop Stadium)

For more information go to