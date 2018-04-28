iDual Smart LED Lighting

You can transform your rooms with a lighting system that allows you to control the colour temperature and light intensity with a simple remote. This is a quick way to change the colour décor without lifting a paintbrush!

It’s very simple with a set-up, plug, and play bulb or lamp, great fun for all the family with 16 mood options; including party and ocean breeze!

A colour wheel on the remote gives you freedom to switch between full colour and pastel colours, or blend together to create a unique atmosphere for you. Play with white light to enhance your wellbeing or a warm white for relaxing. You can opt for a bright white light for working or studying and there is even a light for waking up in the morning.

Ideal first entry to smart lighting, with bulbs starting at £27

Portables: iDual Dahlia; iDual Lilac projector; iDual Jasmine Table (B&W) – which includes a handy USB charging port perfect for a desk or beside the bed; iDual Ivory Clip in White; iDual Doji Grey – outdoor portable battery operated with optional mains operation.

Starter kits: iDual B22 2 pack with remote; iDual E27 2 pack with remote; iDual GU10 2 pack with remote

Stockists: B&Q ; Dunelm; Bunnings (Homebase)

