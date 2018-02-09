Kids go ‘wild’ this half-term at Painshill

This February half-term children aged 8 -13 yrs can enjoy the outdoors at Painshill during our popular Wild Woodland Camp (13th – 15th February).

Children will be able to discover and explore the outdoors in a safe and inspiring environment over the February half-term at our Wild Woodland Camp. Wild Camps at Painshill are fun packed outdoor days spent in the forest and landscapes of Painshill – running, climbing, playing, making friends and developing practical woodland skills. A big part of our camps is spent encouraging social skills and team work, so don’t worry if you are coming by yourself, there will be lots of opportunities for you to make friends.

Adam Langendoen, Education Manager at Painshill comments; “our wild camps are brilliant fun and a great way for children to get outside and explore in a safe environment. Each day is themed differently with activities to keep children entertained all day.”

Tuesday 13th – Cosy Dens

Scout out the perfect woodland spot to build a cosy den before lighting your own fire to toast marshmallows. Gather around a big camp fire to warm up your lunches and cosy round with a hot drink. Explore the woods and find secret paths and forgotten tracks on a wild scavenger hunt with a chance to win treasure!

Wednesday 14th – Winter Feast

A day for playing games and making tasty treats. Journey deep into the woods for a morning of exciting wild woodland games and team challenges. Camouflage yourself into the forest with extreme hide and seek, capture the flag and other forest favourites. Build a roaring fire in our outdoor kitchen to cook-up treats including toffee apples, popcorn, campfire doughnuts and mix yourself a hot chocolate or babycino (with extra marshmallows).

Thursday 15th – Winter Bushcraft

After spending the morning in the woods exploring, gathering, foraging and tracking animals, you can get down to a creative afternoon of bushcraft. You will have the opportunity to use tools under 1:1 supervision with a Forest School and bushcraft trained instructor to make items out of wood, including mallets, tent pegs and toys. There will also be a chance to have a go working with willow, cord, wool and weaving, or to build shelters using rope and tarps.

Painshill’s Wild Woodland Camp takes place during 13th – 15th February (9am until 4pm) and costs just £40 per day (advanced booking is required). For more information or to book please visit painshill.co.uk / 01932 868 113

