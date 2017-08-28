What to Do With the Kids in the Summer Holidays!

Spending time with the kids in the school holidays is so much fun, but 6 weeks is a long time and you can run out of things to do pretty quickly! Read through our top tips below and make sure your summer is as exciting as it should be.

Turn Your House Into a Fun House!

You don’t have to venture far to have a good time with your little ones. Doing simple things with each other at home – like baking a cake or cooking dinner – will provide you with hours of entertainment.

Just sitting together on the sofa and taking turns to read passages from a book is also relaxing. Some families like to chill out and listen to their favourite podcasts together too, so make sure you download plenty of them for the holidays.

Doing arts and crafts is a great way to stop boredom from setting in. From painting and drawing, to colouring books and jewelry making, there are loads of craft kits and books out there for children.

Board games provide hours of (competitive!) fun as well. Not only do you get to spend time together as a family when you play them, but you’ll also save cash. Most of us have an old game rattling around that we never get time to play, so the school holidays are the perfect opportunity to get those games out of the loft.

Transform Your Garden into an Adventureland

Spending time in the garden is beneficial for you and your kids. Planting a small vegetable patch or growing flowers are fun activities, which will occupy the little ones and give your garden a bit of a makeover too.

Youngsters love to learn about animals too so why not make birdhouses for your trees? This way, you can teach your youngsters all about local wildlife and have fun at the same time.

If your children like little critters, think about making a bug hotel. Just safely put together anything you can find to create your very own insect accommodation! From old breeze blocks and toilet rolls, to lumps of compost and old planks of wood, it can all go in you new construction. All that matters is that bugs should be able to nestle into the cold, damp nooks and crannies of your hotel.

Once you’ve sorted the lawn and created homes for little creatures, it’s time to relax! Reward everyone for their efforts with lunch in the garden or play some football in the summer sunshine.

Holiday at Home

The UK is full of amazing cities you can explore. There are plenty of museums and galleries to visit, where your kids can learn all about history and art. British cities have hundreds of exciting restaurants too. Whether you want to sample food from around the world, or you fancy some traditional fish ‘n’ chips, dining out after visiting a great museum is the perfect way to end your day trip.

If you’re tired of driving about or you don’t have a car, it’s still easy to get around to visit a vibrant city. The Family and Friends Railcard provides families with ? off on their travel so it’s definitely worth buying if you’re planning a few city trips this summer.

Tick a Few Attractions off Your List

Britain is full of great attractions. Here at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, little ones love our Family Favorites section, where they can meet Shrek, Spiderman and even E.T.! Teens enjoy our Festival Fields section, where they come face-to-face with huge music stars, like Ed Sheeran, Cheryl, and Olly Murs. So whatever your kids are into, we have the celebrity they want to meet in the school break.

Have Loads of Fun This Summer!

Whatever you decide to do during the holidays, make sure you have a summer of fun with your family! Still looking for inspiration? Get The Blackpool Big Ticket so you can visit multiple attractions, including SEA LIFE Blackpool, Madame Tussauds Blackpool, The Blackpool Tower, and many more.