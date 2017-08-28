Let the kids go wild this summer

Dusty’s Wildlife Rangers at WWT London Wetland Centre

This summer bring your kids to WWT London Wetland Centre so they can enjoy the excitement of becoming a Wildlife Ranger! Children of all ages can join Dusty Duck, pick up their very own log book and collect stickers for each exciting activity they complete.

A full day of discovery and adventure awaits families with a wide variety of wildlife ranger activities being held including:

Pond dipping –

what fascinating creatures can you catch in your net?

Ranger training –

join our wardens to find out what it takes to become a real wildlife ranger. We’ll show you how to identify reptiles, how to recognise animals tracks and much more!

Wildlife recording –

explore the reserve and record what you find. Can you mark where it is on a map?

Wild play –

join our team for this crafty session to learn more about nature and to see what you can create.

Spotlight talks –

find out more about your favourite wetland animals. Whether it’s our eiders, cranes or screamers that intrigue you, you’re sure to discover loads!

Match nature’s colours –

search the site to discover nature’s astonishing summer colours.

Children will be encouraged to record their findings and experiences in their log books, like a real life ranger, as a permanent reminder of their wild day out.

Scott Petrek, one of WWT’s real life wildlife rangers said:

“I love being a wildlife ranger for WWT and helping to care for and protect our amazing wetland animals. We thought families would welcome the chance to experience what it’s like to be a ranger through a series of fun-packed, mini adventures, including activities that I do as part of my day to day job. Hopefully, we’ll also inspire some of our younger visitors to become the wildlife rangers of the future, helping to create a world where healthy wetland nature thrives and enriches lives.”

Dusty Duck’s rather handsome ‘look’ was created by Aardman Animations (makers of the fab Wallace and Gromit).

He lives in a wetland and he’s called Dusty because when he was a little duckling his own watery home was drained and became a ‘dust bowl’ so he made his new home here. He wants all his water-loving animal pals to be able to live happily in fantastic wetlands and thinks children are the best people to help make this happen.

About WWT London Wetland Centre is a 105 acre wetland visitor centre in Barnes, southwest London, an international award-winning visitor attraction and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). It is home to a wide range of wildlife species including birds, water voles, bats and amphibians. Facilities include six wildlife hides, Kingfisher Kitchen, Observatory, a gift shop and free car park. The Centre also has indoor and outdoor adventure play areas for children.

