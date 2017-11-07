London November Events

Singer and actress Rita Ora will switch on the 58th Oxford Street Christmas Lights.The show will be hosted by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp and Vick Hope, with performances from UK pop acts Matt Terry and 5 After Midnight. The event, which officially marks the start of the festive season in London, will be held in partnership with children’s charity NSPCC and Sky Cinema. Over 750,000 bright white LED bulbs and 1,778 baubles will decorate the mile-long stretch of Oxford Street, in London’s West End. Tuesday 7 November, from 5pm Entry is free

Carnaby launch their brand new Christmas Carnival installations with an experiential shopping party with events, discounts, drinks and DJs. An immersive light switch on will take place at 6pm with a party playlist from legendary DJ Norman Jay MBE. Carnaby Street shoppers will then be able to enjoy 20% discount at over 100 brands in Carnaby as well as on street entertainment and exclusive offers. Brands include Sweaty Betty, We Built This City, Skinny Dip, The Kooples, Benefit and Puma. Restaurants and bars include Pizza Pilgrims, Dirty Bones, Le Bab, Señor Ceviche. Thursday 9 November, 5-9pm Entry is free

Festival choir Some Voices will lead the Christmas light switch on with seven festive songs performed from the seven streets up to the central monument. Other festive activities on the night include free wreath making on Earlham Street and street entertainment. Brands including Benefit, Pierre Herme, FRESH, Larsson and Jennings and Rixo will be offering a 20% discount, and there will be a free gift wrapping station on Neal Street. A free glass of Scandinavian warm wine will be available from Nordic Bakery, and free street food tacos by Monmouth Kitchen. Thursday 16 November, 5-9pm Entry is free

The largest lights installation in the capital, ‘The Spirit of Christmas’ is returning for 2017, and is re-imagined with new colours amongst the 300,000 LED lights. Taking inspiration from the shopping hub’s earliest Christmas lights in 1954, the glitzy display featuring large-scale spirits glows above Regent Street and the surrounding streets of Piccadilly for the second year this Christmas. The street will be closed to traffic and fully pedestrianised from Oxford Circus to Piccadilly Circus until 9pm for the live countdown, with VIP appearances and live entertainment. Thursday 16 November, 4-9pm

The courtyard will be transformed into a festive winter forest adorned with blue and silver holly leaves, miniature forest creatures and a sprinkling of snow. There will also be live music from 10-piece brass band, Brasstermind, complimentary Prosecco, a S’mores bar, exclusive shopping discounts and in-store activities. A giant snow globe will be installed with free polaroid photos for shoppers. Brands and restaurants offering discounts of up to 20% off include & Other Stories, Barbour, Eileen Fisher, L. K. Bennett, Lorna Jane, Pretty Ballerinas, Suda Thai and The Covent Garden Academy of Flowers. Thursday 23 November, 5pm-9pm Entry is free