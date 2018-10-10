Love Boo’s Hair Care

During the colder months, keep little one’s delicate hair soft and manageable with Love Boo’s natural, hair care range. Made here in the U.K, the award-winning brand may be best known for its mummy and baby skincare ranges, however, they also have a fantastic selection of hair care for little ones and all the family!

Love Boo’s Natural Soft and Shiny Shampoo and Conditioner are the perfect pair! Made with no harsh chemicals, the conditioning products are tough on tangles yet gentle on scalps and delicate hair. Including high quality ingredients such as coconut, fig and papaya extract for ultimate strength and condition, these wonder products not only smell amazing but are super nourishing too!

Even the softest of hair can become dry and tangled in the winter winds. Love Boo’s No More Knots Detangling Spray truly is a must-have winter haircare essential! The tangle-taming, anti-frizz formula is gentle but effective on knotty locks, enabling parents to effortlessly release stubborn tangles with ease. The argan oil-enriched formula will leave hair feeling soft and totally gorgeous!

The purely natural brand has newborns covered too, the Very Gentle Top-to-Toe Wash is a fantastic all-purpose wash for hair as well as delicate skin. The ultra-mild best seller leaves babies’ hair soft and conditioned whilst nourishing delicate scalps. For the ideal accompaniment to this gentle wash, the Magic Balm targets cradle cap leaving little one’s skin soft and soothed, another magic duo that will ensure bath time becomes a favourite time of day!

Founder of Love Boo, Jennifer Gledhill commented, ‘Our children’s hair care range, like all other products in our collection, contain no harsh chemicals and are made with safe, natural ingredients, ideal for sensitive and precious newborn baby skin. We understand just how much of a challenge washing (and brushing!) little ones’ hair can be so we hope our range of thoughtfully designed hair care, helps make this process that little bit easier!”

The complete Love Boo Hair Care collection will have every family set for the winter months! www.loveboo.com



