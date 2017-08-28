Make a splash!

Harness the benefits of swimming for you and your little one with LittleLife’s splash-tastic SwimPaks.

Enjoying the benefits of a swimming session with your little one has never been easier thanks to LittleLife’s super-practical Frog SwimPak. Not only fun for both you and your youngster, spending some time splashing about in the sea or swimming pool has lots of hidden benefits too. LittleLife’s adorable Frog SwimPaks are the perfect accessory for watery adventures, keeping towels and clothes dry until needed and then offering a convenient place to store wet gear afterwards.

With a friendly, froggy design, the SwimPaks feature a 10-litre compartment that offers plenty of space to store all of your child’s swim essentials. The water-resistant fabric helps to either keep the contents dry or wet gear contained and the proven roll-top closure opens out to reveal a large, top opening that’s easy to pack and unpack. Child-safe buckles mean the bag is easy to open and close, and a top handle is ideal for hanging up in the changing room. Money for post-swim treats can be stored in a separate coin pocket and padded, adjustable shoulder straps ensure a comfortable fit for your child.

Whether you head to the seaside or pay a visit to your local swimming pool, there are lots of reasons to splash around in the water with your youngster…

Swimming is an effective all body workout and helps to boost flexibility and balance.

Regular swimming lessons with your child helps boost confidence in the water and also helps reduce the risk of accidental drowning.

As well as being lots of fun, swimming can help reduce the risk of obesity and its related health risks.

The natural buoyancy of the water is relaxing for you and your child and is good for boosting mental health.

Swimming is a great bonding activity for you and your little one.

For more information about LittleLife’s super SwimPak range visit www.littlelife.com.