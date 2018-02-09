Make a Splash at Dusty’s Puddle Jumping Championships

February Half Term 2018 (Saturday 10 – Sunday 18 February)

This February half term, children of all ages are being encouraged to grab their wellies, get outside and join in our puddle jumping championships.

WWT’s new children’s character, Dusty Duck, is joining in the fun again and helping kids create the biggest, craziest splash possible. Dusty was exclusively designed by the world-famous Aardman Animation studio to help celebrate WWT’s 70th anniversary by getting children closer to nature.

Children will compete against each other in a variety of challenges to see who can complete the London Wetland Centre puddle jumping obstacle course. Everyone that finishes the course receives a ‘splashtastic’ sticker to acknowledge their puddle jumping skills.

The official competition will take place daily from 11.30am – 12.30pm and 2.30pm – 3.30pm daily.

It’s all a lot of fun and we know that children who love puddles often grow up to be adults that love the outdoors. So through these championships we’re gently nurturing a love that may help protect wetlands and the wildlife that depend on them for years to come.

Puddle Jumping is free with paid admission to the Centre and free to WWT members.

Plus, the whole family can join in our fascinating owl pellet dissection workshops (limited numbers). Owls are amazing animals that swallow their prey whole and as not all of the animal can be digested; part of it is regurgitated in the form of a pellet. Can you find out what an owl eats by identifying the bones within the pellet? Perhaps you’ll even be able to reconstruct the skeleton found inside it. Help scientists by investigating a pellet and recording your findings. One pellet per family, £5 per pellet. Ages 5+.

In addition, families can also:

get close to amazing wildlife

have fun at indoor and outdoor adventure play areas

watch nature’s winter wildlife from cosy hides

eat delicious home cooked food in our cafe and browse our fantastic gift shop

WWT London Wetland Centre is a 105 acre wetland visitor centre in Barnes, southwest London, an international award-winning visitor attraction and a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI). It is home to a wide range of wildlife species including birds, water voles, bats and amphibians. Facilities include six wildlife hides, Water’s Edge Café, Observatory, a gift shop and free car park. The Centre also has indoor and outdoor adventure play areas for children. www.wwt.org.uk/london

