My Doodles have created a range of friendly characters and handy accessories. Unleash children’s imagination and make everyday things more exciting. My Doodles collection is like a friend always around to brighten there day!

Meet the family

Olivia the Owl; Coco the Monkey; Starla the Unicorn; Astro the Alien; Chilly the Penguin; Bolts the Robot; Phoebe the Bee; Lily the Ladybird.

My Doodles and Cancer Research UK

My Doodles is proud to announce that it is now actively supporting and working with Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens to help fund kinder cures and treatments for young people facing cancer.

In order to raise awareness and to raise funds, the My Doodles designers have created some special products for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens: the dragon and the unicorn. Available across a variety of products such as USB, headphones, and tablet cases, a minimum of 50 pence from each sale goes directly to Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens.

As part of the partnership, My Doodles has also introduced the Fairy which was been designed by cancer survivor Bella. She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when she was very young, and the designs are available now in store and online. RRPs start from £9.99

http://www.facebook.com/CRUKKidsandTeens

Hooded Rucksack

Children can carry their favourite books, games or lunchbox for school. This child sized backpack has a handy hood if its starts to rain. Designed as a shark or an owl. Pretending you’re swimming in the sea or flying through the trees. All the children needs is there imagination. Good quality & well made RRP £6.99 perfect for weekends, school, days out, or holidays away.

Umbrella

How about a quirky umbrella? It’s lightweight and perfect for little hands Great for the walk to school or your weekend family adventures. Choose your character from the shark with its funky fins or Olivia the owl. RRP £14.99

Also available: My Doodles Owl or Shark lightweight, disposable camera, RRP £5.99; Kid-sized My Doodles Owl or Shark Suitcase, RRP £19.99.

My Doodles is available in many high street and online retailers. Please visit www.my-doodles.co.uk