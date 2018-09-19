New Pure and Healthy Award Winning Water for Kids Launches in UK

Introducing… AQUA Carpatica Kids

Each day is a big adventure for little ones; from powering through playtimes to creating the perfect secret den, there’s a lot to pack in! With AQUA Carpatica Kids, from AQUA Carpatica, you know that wherever the day takes them they’ll be hydrated and energised throughout.

Virtually nitrate free AQUA Carpatica Kids has already got the thumbs up from grown ups and children. In 250ml bottles, with eight playful designs , this lunchbox essential makes going back-to-school even more fun.

Perfectly pure for developing tastes

Through a natural 20 year filtration process, on land untouched by industrial activity, AQUA Carpatica Kids is as mineral water should be – virtually nitrate free, low in sodium and mineral content and with award-winning taste, making it the purest way to keep little ones hydrated.

Made for little hands

Little ones love to be messy, especially at meal times, but with AQUA Carpatica Kids’ new ingenious spill proof cap there’s no reason to worry about more dribbles. The bottle has been specially designed for little hands with a one way valve ensuring that there are no surprise spillages.

Protecting the world for future generations

AQUA Carpatica is driven by a promise to care for and protect the natural springs and environment that surrounds them. As well as using environmentally friendly technology to source its waters, the company also works directly with local authorities and wildlife conservation programmes to ensure the continued blossoming of the wildlife in the mountains.

AQUA Carpatica Kids 250ml is available now, alongside the full AQUA Carpatica range, at Ocado, WHSmith and Whole Foods RRP £0.55

