Nush Dairy-Free Yoghurt

Nush the UK’s first dairy-free, soya-free, nut milk yoghurt brand, has launched Nush In A Rush, the UK’s first range of dairy-free yoghurt tubes, that are designed for kids over six months to enjoy mess-free (RRP £2.99: 5 x 40g).

Available in two delicious varieties: Strawberry Tubes and Blueberry Tubes, the range is made from the finest almond milk yoghurt, containing up to 20% pure almonds. Spoon-free, each serving provides the delicious taste and plant-protein rich nutritional benefits of Nush in a mess-free and convenient format.

The hassle-free range comes in a box of five tubes, making them a perfect lunchbox addition and they can also be frozen, thawing out in time to be eaten. Ideal for picnics, they can also be enjoyed as an after-school treat or on the move to keep the little ones going until you get home.

Kids love them for their delicious taste and parents will love them for their all-natural ingredients. Each portable tube is vegan, free from refined sugar, gluten, soya, preservatives and additives and is comprised of whole ingredients. The light and creamy yoghurt is produced by blending the best quality avola almonds from Sicily with filtered water and vegan probiotic cultures. Fresh British strawberries and blueberries are pureed and added to each serving

The easy handheld format and the playful packaging, featuring fun fruit characters, allows kids to harness the nutritional benefits of almond milk yoghurt in a mess-free way, without the need of cutlery or crockery.

The yoghurt is fortified with probiotic cultures, which are aged with the almond milk during the production process, supporting gut health. Almonds have the highest concentration of nutrients per gram than any other nut. They are low in saturated fat and are a natural source of hunger-satisfying protein, the powerful antioxidant and complexion boosting Vitamin E and potassium, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and iron.

Nush In A Rush Blueberry Tubes and Strawberry Tubes are sold in a box of five individual tubes and should be kept chilled. The range is available at Ocado with an RRP of £2.99.

This new variety is the latest addition to the Nush family of products, which includes a range of almond milk yoghurts and cashew milk yoghurts

www.nushfoods.co.uk

