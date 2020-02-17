Old Barn Riding School

Old Barn are a friendly professional riding school set in beautiful surroundings in the Chessington/Claygate area. They are B.H.S. Approved and our aim is to instruct all ages and abilities to a high standard with safety as our top priority. With a sympathetic approach to horses and teach people to ride as they believe the horses wish to ridden, which achieves the best out of both horse and rider.

The facilities include two all weather floodlit outdoor arenas and a small woodland. Old Barn host a range of activities including private lessons, small groups; also run a small pony club, pony days, pony parties, in house dressage competitions and an annual one day event for clientele of all standards.

Prices

****************************

Old Barn Stables raised £800.00 for The ILPH at their annual Hoof it for horses event. Job Vacancies at Old Barn. Click here for more details

Woodstock Lane South Chessington Surrey KT9 1UF 020 8398 0822

