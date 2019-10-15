Orchard Games launch two new medieval and magical games

Popular children’s games brand, Orchard Games, is getting set ahead of Christmas with the addition of two fantastic new games to add to their educational collection.

Rainbow Unicorns is designed for 3-5 year olds featuring everyone’s favourite mythical creatures adorned with the blast of colourful unicorns. Similarly to many of the Orchard Games, it’s a simple gaming concept that works on matching cards and then moving the counters through the board towards the magical pot of gold, a great introductory board game for little ones.

The second addition is the new Knights and Dragons game, aimed at a slightly older audience, but with a unique concept that s easy for little ones to grasp. The challenge is on for the players (up to four players) to collect the most noble knights in a race for time before the castle image is complete. There are a few surprises along the way, that may result in a game changer, and make for a lot of fun and squeals of excitement!

Knowing that all Orchard Games come with an approved educational element, both games are a fab way to make learning fun with the whole family.

Knights and Dragons is priced £8.00 and Rainbow Unicorns is priced £8.25 from www.orchardtoys.com

