Primigi Shoes loved by Families

PRIMIGI shoes have been worn by millions of children’s feet over the past 40 years. The brand immediately became synonymous with technological know-how, scrupulously selected materials and Italian style. PRIMIGI is well known by mothers and kids as a children’s specialist. They have an in-depth knowledge of the specific needs of each age group and accompanies the child’s development with carefully researched solutions. All products have been designed down to the very last detail to ensure they are comfortable, lightweight, breathable and durable.

Patent Burgundy Chrome-free Leather with Velvet Laces + Side Zip Fastener

Perfect for special occasions, this girl’s ankle boot made in burgundy polish and with velvet laces and handy side zip. The flexible sole gives the foot the perfect level of comfort. £34.99 model number 6357600

Patent Black Chrome-free Leather with Velcro Closure

Urban-fashion – look for this black coloured pump with adjustable Velcro closure. The removable insole and the chrome free lining are in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. £31.99 model number 6432100

Leather/Suede Dark Brown Goretex Wool, Side Zip Fastener

Classic look for this combat boot for girls made in brown leather with contrast stitching. Extremely comfortable thanks the bold and the light sole which guarantee easy movements. The GORE-TEX technology ensures feet always dry and cool. £59.99 model number 6365733

Laminated, Synthetic Leather, Grey-Silver with Laces +Side Zip Fastener

High-top, trendy sneaker for girl with laces and side zip, casual and trendy at the same time. The removable insole is in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. £42.99 model number 6378911

Leather/Suede Black Goretex with Side Zip Fastener

Classic boot for girls made in black leather. Extremely comfortable thanks to the light sole which guarantees easy movements. The GORE-TEX technology ensures feet are always dry and cool. £66.99 model number 6365811

Leather/Suede Navy-Light Blue with Goretex Double Velcro

Casual and comfortable, this little boy’s sneaker has a double Velcro closure and a rounded toe. The padded collar and the reinforced counter make walking more stable and comfortable right from his first steps. Practical and technical as it is made with GORE-TEX technology. The metal parts are nickel-free to prevent allergic problems. £45.99 model number 6356811

Leather Navy Chrome-free, Leather with Double Velcro

Vintage and trendy this boy’s combat boot has a double Velcro closure and a rounded toe. The padded collar and the reinforced counter make walking more stable and comfortable. The insole and the chrome free lining are in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. £42.99 model number 6410111

Synthetic leather Silver textile with Velcro + Elastic Laces

This sporty sneakers is made with high-performance materials done in a trendy silver shade. The removable insole is in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems £29.99 model number 6453011

Synthetic leather Navy-Brown Chrome-free, Leather with Velcro + Elastic Laces

High-top sneaker for boys with a light, flexible sole. Laces and side zip make this a comfortable shoe, perfect for adventurous days. The removable insole and the chrome free lining are in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. £29.99 model number 6453300

Synthetic leather Navy textile with Velcro + Elastic Laces

High-top, trendy sneaker with Velcro and elastic laces for boys, perfect for bold city adventures. Made with high-performance materials and a light, flexible sole. The removable insole and the chrome free lining are in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. £45.99 model number 6378311

