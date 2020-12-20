Primigi Shoes loved by Families

PRIMIGI shoes have been worn by millions of children’s feet over the past 40 years. The brand immediately became synonymous with technological know-how, scrupulously selected materials and Italian style. PRIMIGI is well known by mothers and kids as a children’s specialist. They have an in-depth knowledge of the specific needs of each age group and accompanies the child’s development with carefully researched solutions. All products have been designed down to the very last detail to ensure they are comfortable, lightweight, breathable and durable.
Patent Burgundy Chrome-free Leather with Velvet Laces + Side Zip Fastener
Perfect for special occasions, this girl’s ankle boot made in burgundy polish and with velvet laces and handy side zip. The flexible sole gives the foot the perfect level of comfort. £34.99 model number 6357600
Patent Black Chrome-free Leather with Velcro Closure
Urban-fashion – look for this black coloured pump with adjustable Velcro closure. The removable insole and the chrome free lining are in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. £31.99 model number 6432100
Leather/Suede Dark Brown Goretex Wool, Side Zip Fastener
Classic look for this combat boot for girls made in brown leather with contrast stitching. Extremely comfortable thanks the bold and the light sole which guarantee easy movements. The GORE-TEX technology ensures feet always dry and cool. £59.99 model number 6365733
Laminated, Synthetic Leather, Grey-Silver with Laces +Side Zip Fastener
High-top, trendy sneaker for girl with laces and side zip, casual and trendy at the same time. The removable insole is in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. £42.99 model number 6378911
Leather/Suede Black Goretex with Side Zip Fastener
Classic boot for girls made in black leather. Extremely comfortable thanks to the light sole which guarantees easy movements. The GORE-TEX technology ensures feet are always dry and cool. £66.99 model number 6365811
Leather/Suede Navy-Light Blue with Goretex Double Velcro
Casual and comfortable, this little boy’s sneaker has a double Velcro closure and a rounded toe. The padded collar and the reinforced counter make walking more stable and comfortable right from his first steps. Practical and technical as it is made with GORE-TEX technology. The metal parts are nickel-free to prevent allergic problems. £45.99 model number 6356811
Leather Navy Chrome-free, Leather with Double Velcro
Vintage and trendy this boy’s combat boot has a double Velcro closure and a rounded toe. The padded collar and the reinforced counter make walking more stable and comfortable. The insole and the chrome free lining are in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. £42.99 model number 6410111
Synthetic leather Silver textile with Velcro + Elastic Laces
This sporty sneakers is made with high-performance materials done in a trendy silver shade. The removable insole is in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems £29.99 model number 6453011
Synthetic leather Navy-Brown Chrome-free, Leather with Velcro + Elastic Laces
High-top sneaker for boys with a light, flexible sole. Laces and side zip make this a comfortable shoe, perfect for adventurous days. The removable insole and the chrome free lining are in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. £29.99 model number 6453300
Synthetic leather Navy textile with Velcro + Elastic Laces
High-top, trendy sneaker with Velcro and elastic laces for boys, perfect for bold city adventures. Made with high-performance materials and a light, flexible sole. The removable insole and the chrome free lining are in leather, the metal parts are nickel-free, to prevent allergic problems. £45.99 model number 6378311