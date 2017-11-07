Shhh – Quiet at the Aquarium

The National Marine Aquarium will be hosting a special ‘quiet’ event this month for families with sensory needs.

Taking place on Saturday 18 November, the afterhours event will invite visitors to enjoy the Aquarium’s surroundings without the noise and distraction of the daily shows, enabling them to appreciate the true beauty and calmness of the marine environment. The exclusive evening is tailored for people on the autistic spectrum and other sensory needs to experience the exhibits in a relaxed and stress-free atmosphere – as well as provide an opportunity to see the Aquarium’s 4,000 ocean animals at night.

Helen Gowan

Public Engagement Coordinator at the National Marine Aquarium, commented: “Our Quiet at the Aquarium event offers a unique opportunity for families and anyone with sensory needs to enjoy the Aquarium in a peaceful environment. Our researchers here at the Aquarium have studied the therapeutic effects of viewing an aquarium and how it can improve people’s moods, so we want everyone to be able to visit us for a fun and relaxing time.

“We’ll be keeping the Aquarium quiet as possible throughout the event, to create a serene and tranquil atmosphere so fellow visitors can focus on the beautiful marine life that surrounds them.”

Previous Quiet at the Aquarium events have proved very popular, with one customer commenting: “Thanks for putting on these quiet evenings. My daughter wouldn’t be able to come otherwise and she loved it.”

Quiet at the Aquarium will take place on Saturday 18 November from 17:00 – 19:00. Tickets cost £5:00 for children, and £6:50 for adults with carers and under three year olds admitted for free. To book tickets, please visit www.national-aquarium.co.uk or call 0844 893 7938.