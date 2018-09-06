Skip Hop Back To School

NEW friends added the award-winning collection It’s that time again, after a fun-filled Summer holidays, it’s time to get your little ones back to school! There’s something really exciting about that first day back; with pristine uniform and shiny shoes, and there’s nothing like a new backpack and lunch bag to complete the look. The much loved and award-winning Zoo collection, from innovative lifestyle brand Skip Hop now has three new gorgeous characters – perfect for the new term. New for 2018, we welcome three new friends, Luna Llama, Bailey Bat and London Leopard, to the Zoo family with products across the range from just £6.

Luna Llama, Bailey Bat and London Leopard join the existing heroes including Marshall Monkey, Otis Owl, Jules Giraffe and Cheddar Cow in both Little Kids Backpacks (RRP £20), Lunchies (RRP £14) and Straw Bottles (RRP £6).

Little Kids Backpacks (RRP £20)

Little details and durable materials make this the perfect pack for school essentials! Easily holds all the supplies your little one might need for a busy day of “work” and play, and the mesh side pocket adjusts to fit a drink or water bottle. The front pouch is ideal for snacks and includes extra pockets for pencils and other travel necessities. Comfy padded straps go easy on little shoulders!

Lunchies (RRP £14)

With friendly faces and matching zip-pulls, Zoo Lunchies make school lunchtime fun time! Sized just right for little kids, these soft bags have a roomy main compartment that holds sandwiches, snacks, drinks and more. An insulated, wipe-clean interior keeps food and drinks cold, plus an inside mesh pocket holds lunch money, an ice pack or utensils.

Straw Bottles (RRP £6)

The BPA-free Zoo Straw Bottle has the protection of a flip-top lid to keep drinks safe. Dishwasher-safe; also comes with an extra straw.

Other accessories!

Skip Hop has a host of additional accessories to help make lunchtime a breeze. These include Mealtime Sets (RRP £14) and Zootensils, (RRP £7).

What is Zoo?

Skip Hop’s celebrated ZOO collection features a wide range of signature animals, allowing each child to choose their favourite character to keep them company throughout the day from mealtime to night-time. The ZOO collection is one of the largest non-licensed character-driven lines of toddler items, with products ranging from backpacks and raingear to a wide assortment of mealtime, on-the-go, home and bath products that promote a toddler’s independence and drive imagination.

For more information, please visit www.skiphop.com

