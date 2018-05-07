So Long Stretchmarks

This 100% pure and natural Certified Organic rosehip oil is cold pressed from the highest quality seeds of the Rosehip berry (Rosa Canina) which are sourced the southern regions of Chile. RosehipPLUS Rosehip Oil contains naturally occurring bioflavonoids and essential fatty acids. Bioflavonoids act as potent antioxidants, helping to reduce the appearance of stretchmarks, scars, skin pigmentation all whilst maintaining skin hydration.

To use: Massage 3-4 drops onto cleansed damp skin on the face, neck or body, morning and night. For maximum benefit Rosehip Oil should be applied twice daily. £13.50

The users found this oil lovely to use -light and pretty scented

