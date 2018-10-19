Having recently undergone a huge transformation following a multi-million-pound investment, St Michaels Falmouth has emerged as the perfect family friendly resort on the Cornish coast, for October half-term and beyond.

A landmark on the Blue Flag Gyllyngvase beach, St Michaels has unveiled 32 new Beach House bedrooms inspired by the resort’s coastal location, a laidback eatery ‘The Garden Kitchen’, as well as introducing a Health Club complete with 17-metre swimming pool, plus spa pool and toddler pool and a spectacular new destination spa. With family suites and interconnecting rooms available, a sandy beach just a short stroll away and plenty of activities to keep young and old alike entertained, St Michaels has all the ingredients for a brilliant UK break – fabulous food, exploration and relaxation.

Fabulous food

The resort’s new restaurant The Garden Kitchen is the perfect spot for family lunches or dinners, with a relaxed, friendly atmosphere and sweeping views across the sea. The Garden Kitchen has a tempting menu of stone-baked pizzas, rustic baked dishes, salads and deli dishes, as well as a juice and smoothie bar. There’s also the new Brasserie on the Bay restaurant, which serves dishes crafted from the very best of fresh and seasonal Cornish produce with an emphasis on fresh fish and seafood.

Ultimate Relaxation

For parents looking for some relaxation during their stay, St Michaels now features a destination spa with the world’s first Cornish sea salt steam room and the largest hydrotherapy pool in the south west with 21 massage stations. The spa also includes 10 treatment rooms, a deep relaxation room and a manicure and pedicure champagne bar.

Exploration

Falmouth has plenty on offer to keep all the family entertained and October half term is a great time to visit with quieter beaches, bucket loads of water activities and a bundle of local events to keep children of all ages entertained. Children will love kayaking to discover hidden swimming coves or experiencing a Stand-Up Paddle Board lesson on Gyllyngvase beach. Families can also enjoy long walks along the coastal path, stopping off for a Cornish pasty, picnic or delicious Cornish Roskilly’s ice cream along the way.

This October half term, St Michaels is offering the perfect family stay from £75 per adult per night with children staying for free. Valid from stays between Friday 19 October and Sunday 3 November.

For further information, please visit www.stmichaelshotel.co.uk.

